Quanterix Simoa® Technology Powers Breakthrough Alzheimer's Disease Research Presented by Eli Lilly and Company at Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2021

Quanterix+Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health, today announced that Eli Lilly and Company, a global healthcare company, presented new data from Lilly’s Phase 2 TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study at AAIC 2021 utilizing Quanterix’ highly sensitive Simoa® technology. The study utilized Quanterix’ Simoa%3Cb%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fb%3E HD-X technology and assays to measure P-tau217 (tau phosphorylated at threonine 217), using antibodies developed by Lilly. Lilly reported that the data demonstrates a significant reduction in blood levels of phosphorylated Tau protein after treatment with donanemab.

“Blood-based biomarkers continue to lead the way with impactful breakthroughs to potentially inform treatments for neurogenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s,” said Kevin Hrusovsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Quanterix and Founder of Powering+Precision+Health (PPH). “Our groundbreaking Simoa technology continues to facilitate key Alzheimer’s disease research, as evidenced by more than 80 abstracts based on Simoa technology presented at AAIC 2021, one of the most pivotal and innovative events for the Alzheimer’s community.”

Additional information on the TRAILBLAZER-ALZ study and the reported results can be found in Lilly%26rsquo%3Bs+July+29%2C+2021+AAIC+press+release.

Research suggests that P-tau217, a form of the tau protein, may be a critically important biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) diagnosis. The biomarker has demonstrated the ability to distinguish the condition from other forms of neurodegenerative disease and has shown the potential to serve as a valuable tool for identifying patients with mild cognitive impairment. See+Janelidze+et+al.+2021%2C+JAMA+Neurology. Furthermore, it has the potential to help determine those who could realize pre-cognitive benefit from candidate AD therapeutics and more effectively triage patients into clinical trials.

“Researchers and pharmaceutical companies are actively evaluating the application of highly sensitive plasma-based assays for P-tau217 – along with other forms of tau, including P-tau181 and P-tau231 – given the potential for these markers to improve clinical trial outcomes and costs by enhancing the patient cohort through more targeted and efficient recruitment, complement and potentially reduce the invasive techniques required to monitor drug efficacy, and potentially enable even earlier patient recruitment in the disease cascade when drug therapies may be more efficacious in modifying the disease progression,” continued Hrusovsky. “Furthermore, blood-based biomarkers present the potential for home-based screening to further aid in detecting cognitive decline earlier in the disease cascade, allowing patients to potentially derive greater benefit from emerging therapeutics. We remain focused on bringing these biomarkers to researchers to help them advance important therapies and ultimately to patients and the medical community as a new field of ‘neuro diagnostic therapies’ evolves to help improve outcomes for those suffering from Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases.”

Considered to be among the largest and most influential international meetings dedicated to dementia research, AAIC convenes international investigators, clinicians, and care researchers to discuss the latest research aimed at improving global efforts to detect, treat and prevent Alzheimer’s disease. As the company behind Simoa® technology, one of the most sensitive biomarker detection solutions on the market today, Quanterix has been instrumental in fueling critical advances in neurodegenerative research through the close study of neurological biomarkers. In the AAIC 2021 product theater presentation, Quanterix Vice President of Clinical Strategy David Wilson, PhD, offered a preview of the Simoa+SNAP-25+assay+kit that is now+available+for+pre-order. Recent research demonstrates the potential for SNAP-25 to distinguish Alzheimer's disease patients from non-demented controls, suggesting the value of this biomarker as a tool to further advance the understanding of Alzheimer’s disease.

To learn more about Quanterix, visit www.quanterix.com%2Fabout. For more information about Simoa® neurology assays, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com%2Ftherapeutic-areas%2Fneurology%2F.

About Quanterix

Quanterix is a company that’s digitizing biomarker analysis with the goal of advancing the science of precision health. The company’s digital health solution, Simoa, has the potential to change the way in which healthcare is provided today by giving researchers the ability to closely examine the continuum from health to disease. Quanterix’ technology is designed to enable much earlier disease detection, better prognoses and enhanced treatment methods to improve the quality of life and longevity of the population for generations to come. The technology is currently being used for research applications in several therapeutic areas, including oncology, neurology, cardiology, inflammation and infectious disease. The company was established in 2007 and is located in Billerica, Massachusetts. For additional information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.quanterix.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend" and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on Quanterix’ expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Factors that may cause Quanterix’ actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Quanterix’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" sections contained therein. Except as required by law, Quanterix assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

