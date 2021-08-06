Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Pipeline to Accelerate Gender Parity in the Workplace

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture+Ventures, in Pipeline, a Denver-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to increase financial performance by closing the gender equity gap.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005090/en/

Pipeline_webready.jpg

Accenture makes a strategic investment in Pipeline to accelerate gender parity in the workplace.

Pipeline’s cloud-based AI platform helps companies assess, address and action against gender biases. By analyzing hiring, pay, performance, potential and promotion data, Pipeline helps organizations quickly identify internal areas of unconscious bias to make gender equity actionable and attainable, providing recommendations that support improved financial performance for the organization, as well as growth for the individual. It’s a significant opportunity: Pipeline+research found that for every 10% increase in intersectional gender equity, organizations realize a 1-2% percent increase in revenue.

“History has demonstrated that financial incentives and good intentions alone will not close gender equity gaps, which have become even more pronounced in the wake of the pandemic,” said Katica Roy, founder and CEO of Pipeline. “By putting a laser focus on these issues at the corporate level, and with the close collaboration and investment from Accenture, Pipeline looks forward to accelerating its impact in the market.”

Pipeline is part of Project+Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture Ventures program that offers unprecedented access to Accenture’s technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Through the program, Pipeline will co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt its solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively.

“Today’s C-suite leaders are driving responsible business practices, which include ensuring a workforce that’s inclusive and diverse in every way,” said Christie+Smith, global lead for Talent+%26amp%3B+Organization+%2F+Human+Potential+at+Accenture. “Pipeline’s data-driven analytical platform provides a solution for organizations to close the gender equity gap, create strong cultures, and unlock new sources of value that increase financial performance.”

As the latest Accenture Ventures investment to align with Accenture Talent & Organization / Human Potential, Pipeline joins Beamery, a London-based startup that uses AI technology to help companies attract, engage and retain talent at a global scale and SkyHive, a Vancouver, British Columbia-based startup that uses AI and quantum analysis to facilitate labor market transformation, reskilling and learning.

Tom Lounibos, managing director, Accenture Ventures, added, “Our investment in Pipeline aligns with Accenture Ventures’ commitment to cultivate the latest technologies, enhanced by human ingenuity, that solve for our clients’ most important challenges. Pipeline can help our clients stop unconscious bias in the workplace and increase financial performance, allowing them to do well while doing good.”

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit www.accenture.com.

Accenture’s Talent & Organization / Human Potential connects people and technology to unlock human ingenuity and drive enterprise wide change. To learn more, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fus-en%2Fservices%2Ftalent-organization-human-potential-index.

About Pipeline
Pipeline is a Denver-based technology company that increases the financial performance of companies by closing the gender equity gap. Pipeline's proprietary SaaS platform uses artificial intelligence to assess, address and action against the gender biases costing+the+U.S.+alone+%242+trillion. A component of the platform, the Pipeline Forecast™, provides a clear view of the timeline for investment and projected returns. This issue is not just about good sense, this is about dollars. Big dollars that turn heads to create social change. For more information, visit PipelineEquity.com.

Copyright © 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005090r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005090/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment