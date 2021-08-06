Logo
Express Scripts Awarded 7-Year TRICARE Pharmacy Program Contract

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

- New contract gives Express Scripts the honor of serving TRICARE beneficiaries through 2029

PR Newswire

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2021

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Defense today awarded Express Scripts, an Evernorth company, a contract for the administration of the TRICARE Pharmacy Program, Fifth Generation. Under the new contract, Express Scripts will serve 9.6 million active-duty service members, their family members, and retirees through 2029.

Evernorth_Logo.jpg

"For nearly two decades, Express Scripts has been a critical partner in the government's ongoing effort to provide affordable and accessible pharmacy care that is focused on improving health outcomes," said Amy Bricker, president of Express Scripts PBM. "Providing pharmacy services for the Department of Defense is a great honor, and we appreciate the trust they place in us."

Under the contract, which begins in January 2023, Express Scripts will add to its current portfolio of services for TRICARE by providing enhanced specialty care and expanded care coordination capabilities. Express Scripts will continue support of TRICARE pharmacy operations, including specialty pharmacy services, military pharmacy claims, and retail network pharmacies. Express Scripts® Pharmacy will continue providing convenient home delivery of prescriptions for maintenance medications.

"As we enter our next chapter of service for the Department of Defense and its beneficiaries, we look forward to delivering the same high level of care they expect from us, while bringing new value through the strength and performance of Evernorth's capabilities," said Eric Palmer, president and chief operating officer for Evernorth, the health services business of Cigna Corporation. "TRICARE beneficiaries have sacrificed so much for the freedoms we enjoy every day. We are proud to continue our service to them, delivering a simplified experience that allows them to focus on what matters most."

About Evernorth
Evernorth creates and connects premier health services offerings, including benefits management, pharmacy, care solutions, insights, and intelligence. With an open approach to partnering across the health care landscape, we deliver innovative and flexible solutions for health plans, employers and government programs. Evernorth capabilities are powered by our family of companies, including Express Scripts, Accredo, eviCore and MDLIVE, along with holistic Evernorth platforms and solutions that elevate health and drive progress for people and businesses. All Evernorth solutions are serviced and provided by or through operating affiliates of Evernorth Health, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cigna Corporation, or third-party partners. Learn more at Evernorth.com.

Media Contact:
Justine Sessions
1 (860) 810-6523
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=AQ67226&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/express-scripts-awarded-7-year-tricare-pharmacy-program-contract-301350021.html

SOURCE Evernorth

rt.gif?NewsItemId=AQ67226&Transmission_Id=202108060800PR_NEWS_USPR_____AQ67226&DateId=20210806
