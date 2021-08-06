buybuy BABY® Brings Back Beloved 'Big-Deal Baby Sale'

PR Newswire

UNION, N.J., Aug 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- buybuy BABY®, the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, is excited to announce the return of its biggest promotional sale—the 'Big-Deal Baby Sale'— featuring exclusive deals on more than 1,000 baby and toddler products from popular brands, such as Willow, Elvie, Graco, Chicco, and more. From Friday, August 6 to Sunday, August 15, customers will have access to super savings as part of the major semi-annual event both in-store and online.

"We're thrilled to bring back the Big-Deal Baby Sale with even more ways for our customers to unlock value," says Patty Wu, Senior Vice President and General Manager of buybuy BABY. "As the leading baby specialty retailer in North America, we offer substantial on everything from baby essentials to the latest toys and furniture. Whether customers are shopping for their family, completing a registry, or looking for a baby shower gift, there will be a huge selection of items to choose from at affordable prices."

To best serve customers, the top brands included in the promotion will span a wide variety of categories, from strollers and car seats to furniture and monitors to feeding and toys, and more. buybuy BABY® will also be hosting the parent-favorite Daily Deals, providing customers an added bonus of shopping essentials and must-haves at a steeper discount.

buybuy BABY will be offering exclusive savings storewide on big-ticket items from top brands in the following categories:

Up to 20% off select strollers & travel systems

Up to 20% off select car seats

Up to 50% off select clothing & accessories

Up to 20% off select gear & travel

Up to 20% off select furniture, bedding & decor

Up to 30% off select monitors

Up to 20% off select feeding

Up to 25% off select toys

Taking advantage of these can't-miss offers are be easier, safer, and more convenient than ever, thanks to buybuy BABY's omnichannel and digital shopping services, such as Same Day Delivery, Buy Online Pickup in Store or Curbside, or regular ship to home. Customers also have options for flexible buy now, pay later payment solutions. Visit buybuybaby.com for more information.

About buybuy BABY

buybuy BABY is the leading specialty baby products retailer in North America, with a 25-year history of providing families with trusted information and products they need to confidently navigate the journey of parenthood—across every milestone, big and small. The company sells a wide assortment of baby and toddler essentials, as well as nursery furniture. buybuy BABY is a subsidiary of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY). For more information, visit https://www.buybuybaby.com/ or https://www.buybuybaby.com/store/s/canada

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/buybuy-baby-brings-back-beloved-big-deal-baby-sale-301350085.html

SOURCE buybuy BABY