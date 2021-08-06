Logo
ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Unaudited Balance Sheet Information as of July 31, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE: EMO) announced today the unaudited statement of assets and liabilities, the net asset value and asset coverage ratio of the Fund as of July 31, 2021.

As of July 31, 2021, the Fund’s net assets were $353.0 million, and its net asset value per share was $26.53. The Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the “1940 Act”) with respect to senior indebtedness was 453% and the Fund’s asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 327%.

As of July 31, 2021
Amount (millions) Per Share
Investments

$ 496.6

$ 37.32

Cash and Cash Equivalents

2.9

0.22

Other Assets

10.6

0.80

Total Assets

$ 510.1

$ 38.34

Senior Notes*

$ 45.1

$ 3.40

Loans Outstanding*

67.0

5.03

Mandatory Redeemable Preferred Shares*

43.1

3.24

Total Leverage

$ 155.2

$ 11.67

Other Liabilities

$ 1.9

$ 0.14

Total Liabilities

$ 1.9

$ 0.14

Net Assets

$ 353.0

$ 26.53

Outstanding Shares

13,307,118

* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to senior indebtedness was 453%.
* The Fund's asset coverage ratio under the 1940 Act with respect to total leverage was 327%.
Top Ten Equity Holdings (as of July 31, 2021)**
Market Value
Name (millions) % of Investments
MPLX LP

$ 41.2

8.3%

Targa Resources Corp.

$ 36.1

7.3%

Enterprise Products Partners LP

$ 36.0

7.3%

Western Midstream Partners LP

$ 29.4

5.9%

Williams Cos. Inc.

$ 27.6

5.6%

DCP Midstream LP

$ 27.3

5.5%

Energy Transfer LP

$ 24.1

4.9%

Magellan Midstream Partners LP

$ 21.8

4.4%

Enbridge Inc.

$ 20.0

4.0%

Antero Midstream Corp.

$ 17.7

3.6%

$ 281.2

56.8%

** Subject to change at any time
*** Percent of Total Equity Investments

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc. is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which is advised by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC (“LMPFA”) and subadvised by ClearBridge Investments, LLC (“ClearBridge”). LMPFA and ClearBridge are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin Resources”).

This financial data is unaudited.

The Fund files its semi-annual and annual reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), as well as its complete schedule of portfolio holdings for the first and third quarters of each fiscal year as an exhibit to its reports on Form N-PORT. These reports are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. To obtain information on Form N-PORT or a semi-annual or annual report from the Fund, shareholders can call 1-888-777-0102.

For more information about the Fund, please call 1-888-777-0102 or consult the Fund’s website at www.lmcef.com. Hard copies of the Fund’s complete audited financial statements are available free of charge upon request.

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Fund.

Category: Financials

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

Source: Legg Mason Closed End Funds

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005160r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005160/en/

