CPI Card Group Inc. to Release Second Quarter and First Half 2021 Results on August 12, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

CPI Card Group Inc. (Nasdaq: PMTS; TSX: PMTS) (“CPI Card Group”), a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions, today announced it will host a webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its second quarter and first half 2021 financial results. Participating on the call will be CPI Card Group President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Scheirman, and Chief Financial Officer, John Lowe.

CPI Card Group’s financial results for the second quarter and first half 2021 will be released before the markets open on August 12, 2021. The press release and a slide presentation to accompany the earnings conference call will be available on the CPI Card Group investor website: http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.cpicardgroup.com.

The conference call may be accessed via telephone or online:
Toll-Free Dial-In Number, U.S. Participants: (844) 200-6205
International Dial-In Number: (646) 904-5544
Conference ID: 716604
Webcast Link: 2Q21+Earnings+Webcast

Participants are advised to login for the webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available until August 26, 2021 at:
US dial-in number (Toll Free): (844) 200-6205
US dial-in number: (Local): (646) 904-5544
Conference ID: 941788
Webcast replay: 2Q21+Earnings+Webcast+Replay

About CPI Card Group Inc.

CPI Card Group® is a payment technology company and leading provider of credit, debit and prepaid solutions delivered physically, digitally and on-demand. CPI helps our customers foster connections and build their brands through innovative and reliable solutions, including financial payment cards, personalization and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) instant issuance. CPI has more than 20 years of experience in the payments market and is a trusted partner to financial institutions and payments services providers. Serving customers from locations throughout the United States, CPI has a large network of high security facilities, each of which is registered as PCI compliant by one or more of the payment brands: Visa, Mastercard®, American Express® and Discover®. Learn more at www.cpicardgroup.com.

