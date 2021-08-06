Logo
Perma-Fix Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( PESI), a nuclear services company, today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/42456 or on the Company’s website at www.perma-fix.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing toll free 844-369-8774 for U.S. callers, or +1 862-298-0844 for international callers. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Wednesday, August 18, 2021, and can be accessed by calling: 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers, or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 42456.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company, and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S Department of Energy (“DOE”), the U.S Department of Defense (“DOD”), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide. Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 316 296 316

