Applied Blockchain, Inc. Signs Energy Services Agreement with Utility Partner

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Applied Blockchain, Inc. Signs Energy Services Agreement with Utility Partner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Scheduled to Present at B. Riley Summer Summit on August 18 in Santa Monica, CA

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2021

DALLAS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Applied Blockchain, Inc. ("Applied Blockchain" or the "Company") (PINK: APLD) today announced it has entered into an Energy Service Agreement (ESA) with a utility partner located in the upper Midwest in support of its entry into the crypto hosting business.

The agreement, which became effective on August 4, 2021, provides for up to 100 megawatts of power for five years and is subject to regulatory approval.

"Having just announced the launch of our crypto hosting business in conjunction with a $32.5 million capital raise, we moved quickly to secure a low-cost, long-term power source for the hosting operation," said Applied Blockchain's CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins. "The service agreement is in place for our first site and orders have been placed for long lead-time equipment to support our rapid growth. We continue to expect our first 50 megawatts of capacity to be operational before year end and the next 50 megawatts in Q1 2022, with plans to ultimately scale to more than 500 megawatts."

In addition, the company also announced that CEO and Chairman, Wes Cummins, is scheduled to present at the B. Riley Summer Summit on August 18, 2021. The conference will feature a select group of companies recommended by B. Riley's equity research team. The small-cap investor conference is being held at the Proper Hotel in Santa Monica, California August 18-19, 2021 and is an invitation-only event. For additional information about the conference, please visit www.brileysecurities.com or contact Brett Mass at [email protected].

Follow us on Twitter at @APLDBlockchain.

Find the latest video update from CEO and Chairman Wes Cummins at https://ir.appliedblockchaininc.com/events-presentations/

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. (OTC: APLD) delivers high-performance crypto mining and infrastructure solutions to customers around the globe. The company has partnered with Bitmain, SparkPool, and General Mining Research (GMR) to develop, deploy and scale its business. Applied also engages in direct mining of Ethereum, Bitcoin and other crypto assets. The company is backed by some of the largest family offices and institutional investors in the US.

www.appliedblockchaininc.com

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, future operating and financial performance, product development, market position, business strategy and objectives. These statements use words, and variations of words, such as "continue," "build," "future," "increase," "drive," "believe," "look," "ahead," "confident," "deliver," "outlook," "expect," and "predict." Other examples of forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, (i) statements of Company plans and objectives, including our evolving business model, or estimates or predictions of actions by suppliers, (ii) statements of future economic performance, and (iii) statements of assumptions underlying other statements and statements about the Company or its business. You are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events and thus are inherently subject to uncertainty. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the Company's expectations and projections. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include: decline in demand for our products and services; the volatility of the crypto asset industry; the inability to comply with developments and changes in regulation; cash flow and access to capital; and maintenance of third party relationships. Information in this release is as of the dates and time periods indicated herein, and the Company does not undertake to update any of the information contained in these materials, except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contacts

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected] • (646) 536-7331

Wes Cummins • Chief Executive Officer, Applied Blockchain
(214) 427-1704

favicon.png?sn=LA67177&sd=2021-08-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/applied-blockchain-inc-signs-energy-services-agreement-with-utility-partner-301350083.html

SOURCE Applied Blockchain, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA67177&Transmission_Id=202108060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA67177&DateId=20210806
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment