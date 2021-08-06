Logo
Twistle by Health Catalyst Showcases Innovative Ways to Eliminate Disparities in Care at HIMSS21

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Conference activities include product demonstrations, Pinksocks giveaway, and a Theater Presentation

PR Newswire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2021

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. and SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Twistle by Health Catalyst, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCAT) ("Twistle"), a secure communication platform that engages patients in their care, will host a variety of activities at the HIMSS21 Global Conference, including product demonstrations, a Pinksocks giveaway, and a Theater Presentation with Tom Burton, Director of Operations, Orthopedic and Neurosciences at Providence's Southern California Region. Twistle's activities at this year's event are focused on new and innovative ways to eliminate disparities in healthcare.

Twistle_color_Logo.jpg

At Twistle's booth – Consumerism and Patient Engagement Pavilion in Caesar's Forum, booth #C437-38 – HIMSS21 participants are invited to learn how the company's patient engagement software can effectively address health inequities and other barriers to health and wellness. Live demonstrations will illustrate how patient engagement technology can reduce complications, support care plans, improve quality of life, and optimize care outcomes.

Visitors to the Twistle booth can also learn about #pinksocks, a phenomenon that ignited a movement at HIMSS15 and will be continued at this year's event. A limited supply of #pinksocks will be gifted to HIMSS attendees to represent a shared belief that we can all do our part to make a positive impact on the world and change it for the better.

Nick Adkins, Co-Founder of Pinksocks Life, Inc., a charitable organization focused on promoting human connection around the world, noted, "To achieve the promise of new approaches to healthcare, it will take all of us—technology companies, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, research centers, patients, providers—all working together toward a common goal."

Lastly, a HIMSS21 Theater Presentation will feature Tom Burton, Director of Operations, Orthopedic and Neurosciences at Providence's Southern California Region. During the presentation Burton will discuss how Providence is generating patient engagement return on investment (ROI) by improving patient readiness for surgery, resulting in reduced complications, shorter length of stay, reduced readmissions and emergency department visits, and more. This session will be held in the Consumer and Patient Engagement Pavilion on Tuesday, August 10, from 3:45-4:05 pm PT.

"We are proud of our work to remove barriers to care for so many patients and we celebrate our health system colleagues in their quest to improve care delivery in innovative ways," said Kulmeet Singh, Founder of Twistle. "I look forward to personally thanking everyone I see at HIMSS for their commitment to a worthy mission."

HIMSS is a global health conference and exhibition that focuses on the healthcare ecosystem by connecting professionals for education, innovation, and collaboration. HIMSS21 takes place August 9–13, 2021, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Twistle by Health Catalyst
Twistle helps care teams transform the patient experience, improve quality, and reduce costs through patient-centered, HIPAA-compliant communication. We offer "turn-by-turn" guidance as patients navigate their health journey - before, during, and after a care episode. A rich library of clinical content and best practices optimizes patient engagement to improve care plan compliance. In addition, Twistle delivers education, coaching, remote patient monitoring, and assessment forms to regularly connect patients and care teams, delivering a more comprehensive patient experience that saves valuable staff time, improves patient satisfaction and clinical outcomes, decreases avoidable readmissions and ED visits, and reduces the length of stay.

About Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations committed to being the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement. Its customers leverage the cloud-based data platform—powered by data from more than 100 million patient records and encompassing trillions of facts—as well as its analytics software and professional services expertise to make data-informed decisions and realize measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvements. Health Catalyst envisions a future in which all healthcare decisions are data informed.

About Pinksocks Life
Pinksocks Life, Inc. is a tax exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization focused on promoting human connection around the world by socially supporting other public charities. The pinksocks movement empowers people from all walks of life to connect with anyone, anywhere, by creating a global tribe of pinksocks-wearing people who are focused on empathy, caring, and love. The movement has been decommoditized from its beginning in 2015 – all pinksocks are gifts. Every connection made between the gift giver and recipient is based on an authentic connection, not a transaction.

favicon.png?sn=LA66516&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/twistle-by-health-catalyst-showcases-innovative-ways-to-eliminate-disparities-in-care-at-himss21-301350034.html

SOURCE Twistle by Health Catalyst

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA66516&Transmission_Id=202108060900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA66516&DateId=20210806
