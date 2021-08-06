Sheldon Thorpe Elected Vice President of Human Resources

PR Newswire

BERWYN, Pa., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE: AME) today announced that its Board of Directors has elected Sheldon Thorpe as Vice President of Human Resources. In this role, Mr. Thorpe will be responsible for AMETEK's talent acquisition and leadership development processes, diversity and inclusion initiatives, global human resources information systems and U.S. payroll operations systems.

"We are pleased to announce that Sheldon has been elected to this key leadership role," said David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Sheldon's strong knowledge of AMETEK's business model and growth ambitions as well as his commitment to attracting, retaining and developing world-class talent will serve him well in this role and help further AMETEK's performance-based culture."

Mr. Thorpe has been with AMETEK since 2016 and most recently served as Division Vice President, Human Resources for AMETEK's Specialty Metals Products division. Prior to joining AMETEK, Mr. Thorpe served as Chief Human Resource Officer at The Reading Group and Corporate Vice President of Human Resources at Graham Packaging.

Mr. Thorpe holds a Master of Science in Engineering Sciences from Harvard University and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the GMI Engineering and Management Institute.

