Catalent, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Webcast

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021 ended June 30, 2021, before the market open on Monday, August 30, 2021. The Company’s management will host a webcast to discuss the results at 8:15 a.m. ET on the same day.

Catalent invites all interested parties to listen to the webcast, which will be accessible through Catalent’s website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.catalent.com.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available in the “Investors” section of Catalent’s website prior to the start of the webcast. The webcast replay, along with the supplemental slides, will be available for 90 days in the “Investors” section at www.catalent.com.

About Catalent, Inc.

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE: CTLT), an S&P 500® company, is the leading global provider of advanced delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. With over 85 years serving the industry, Catalent has proven expertise in bringing more customer products to market faster, enhancing product performance and ensuring reliable global clinical and commercial product supply. Catalent employs more than 15,000 people, including 2,500 scientists and technicians, at more than 45 facilities, and in fiscal year 2020 generated over $3 billion in annual revenue. Catalent is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.catalent.com.

