Verb Technology Partners with Direct-to-Consumer (D2C) Company NewAge, Inc. in Launching App for Independent Distributors to Increase Customer Engagement and Drive Sales Conversion Rates

NewAge Share App will serve up to 600,000 independent distributors in 75 countries



VERB provides a centralized sales enablement solution with interactive video capabilities for customer relationship, content, and learning management

VERB’s livestreaming technology expected to be added to the NewAge Share App and rolled out to international markets in September 2021

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and DENVER, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), a leader in interactive video-based sales enablement applications, including interactive livestream ecommerce, webinar, CRM and marketing applications for entrepreneurs and enterprises, and NewAge, Inc. ( NBEV), the Colorado-based D2C (direct-to-consumer) organic and healthy products company, today announced that they have partnered to launch the NewAge Share app, a sales enablement solution with interactive video technology, to support their global brand partners and independent distributors in increasing customer engagement and sales productivity.

NewAge, an emerging thought leader in the health and wellness space, is a social selling and distribution company that commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products primarily through a D2C approach to market distribution. NewAge’s partner companies and brands, including ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, ALIVEN, and ZENNOA, are aligned with NewAge’s strategy to develop leading, science-underpinned, and functionally different brands across three primary platforms: Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management.

The NewAge Share app includes VERB’s customer relationship and content management application, verbCRM with artificial intelligence features, which facilitates the selling process by allowing distributors to manage, share directly with customers and prospects, and track interactive content, such as product literature and media, demo videos, personalized videos, or business proposals. It provides interaction analytics so distributors can determine which content is resonating with prospects, and assess overall customer engagement and campaign effectiveness. This allows distributors to focus their time and energy more effectively on high-probability sales prospects who have shown interest, thereby increasing their sales conversion rates. VERB customers have reported more than 600% increases in conversion rates. The NewAge Share app also includes verbLEARN, VERB’s proprietary learning management system for interactive video-based training and education. The app will be available in 10 languages and will serve up to 600,000 distributors in 75 countries.

Livestreaming capabilities, powered by VERB’s interactive livestream ecommerce solution verbLIVE, is expected to be added to the NewAge Share app for targeted international markets in September 2021.

"We are delighted to incorporate VERB’s powerful video-based technologies into our array of tools for our expansive network of global brand partners and independent distributors,” said Brent Willis, CEO of NewAge. “We value the impact of equipping our distributors with world-class digital tools and technology that can go hand in hand with our award-winning social assets and best-in-class brands. We are also excited to provide shoppable livestreaming capability in Japan and other international markets, as we believe it is a game-changing approach to social selling. We support our Brand Partners in every possible way to increase their sales conversion rates with more effective follow-ups and better customer engagement, and believe that VERB is best in the world to enable it."

“We are proud to be a technology partner for NewAge and help empower their Brand Partners with industry-leading sales enablement tools,” said Rory J. Cutaia, CEO of VERB. “VERB has developed a suite of easy-to-use products creating a friction-free, fun, social, and video-based sales experience that enhances customer engagement, while providing real-time viewer engagement analytics for more effective follow-ups that drive sales conversion rates. Additionally, we are very excited to support NewAge in growing its business with the forthcoming addition of livestreaming, especially in Asia where livestream selling is an enormous market and a massive opportunity.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. ( VERB) transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS, platform is based on its proprietary interactive video technology, and comprises a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are available in over 60 countries and in more than 48 languages to large enterprise and small business sales teams that need affordable, easy-to-use, and quick-to-get-results sales tools. Available in both mobile and desktop versions, the applications are offered as a fully integrated suite, as well as on a standalone basis, and include verbCRM (Customer Relationship Management application), verbLIVE (Interactive Livestream eCommerce and Video Webinar application), verbTEAMS (a Self On-boarding version of verbCRM with built-in verbLIVE and Salesforce synchronization for small businesses and solo entrepreneurs), verbLEARN (Learning Management System application), and verbMAIL (an interactive video mail solution integrated seamlessly into Microsoft Outlook). The Company has offices in California and Utah. For more information, please visit: www.verb.tech.

About NewAge, Inc.

NewAge is a purpose-driven firm dedicated to inspiring the planet to Live Healthy™. Colorado-based NewAge commercializes a portfolio of organic and healthy products worldwide through primarily a direct-to-consumer (D2C) route to market distribution system across more than 75 countries. The company competes in three major category platforms including Health and Wellness, Inner and Outer Beauty, and Nutritional Performance and Weight Management — leading a network of more than 400,000 exclusive independent Brand Partners, empowered with the leading social selling tools and technology around the world.

For more information on the company, please visit NewAge.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains “forward-looking statements” as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan,” or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release relate to, among other things, the Company's projected financial performance and operating results, including SaaS Recurring Revenue, as well as statements regarding the Company's progress towards achieving its strategic objectives, including the successful integration and future performance of acquisitions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to the COVID-19 pandemic and related public health measures on our business, customers, markets and the worldwide economy; our plans to attract new customers, retain existing customers and increase our annual revenue; the development and delivery of new products, including verbLIVE; our plans and expectations regarding software-as-a-service offerings; our ability to execute on, integrate, and realize the benefits of any acquisitions; fluctuations in our quarterly results of operations and other operating measures; increasing competition; general economic, market and business conditions. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if any of our assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results could differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Investors are referred to our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, for additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we do not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

