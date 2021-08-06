Coldwell Banker Realty Lists Sprawling Over 13-Acre Oceanfront Santa Barbara Compound For $33.95 Million

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Coldwell Banker Realty Lists Sprawling Over 13-Acre Oceanfront Santa Barbara Compound For $33.95 Million

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Hanseth, a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury Property Specialist affiliated with the Montecito office of Coldwell Banker Realty, and Dusty Baker of The Dusty Baker Group in Santa Barbara, have co-listed Casa Paloma, a sprawling over 13-acre oceanfront compound for $33,950,000. The property, located on flat land majestically perched along approximately 400 feet of Pacific oceanfront, is a one-of-a-kind offering rarely found in Southern California. Located at 4653 Via Roblada in Santa Barbara, Calif., the Andalusian Spanish farmhouse property, currently in mid construction, gives the illusion of being secluded in privacy thousands of miles away, yet located only minutes from the heart of Santa Barbara and the city's private airport and luxury amenities. The home is being marketed as a Coldwell Banker Global Luxury property. See the listing.

Rare_Pacific_beachfront_compound.jpg

"When the current owner purchased this property, it hadn't changed hands for more than 60 years, presenting a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to secure one of the rare, large bluff-top parcels in Santa Barbara's prestigious and private Hope Ranch community," said Hanseth. "Casa Paloma offers an awe-inspiring front row seat to the Pacific Ocean, where on most days you can see whales, dolphins and sea lions from the property, as well as the Channel Islands and Santa Ynez mountains. It completely redefines the modern-day compound as a secluded and sophisticated live, work and play retreat."

Included in this legacy waterfront offering is an approved design by the award-winning Tom Meaney Architects. Envisioned as an Andalusian Spanish farmhouse, when complete, the property will include a gate that opens to a road stretching several acres, bordered by orchards on each side. A massive fountain welcomes visitors to the main residence, which encompasses a contemporary-style floor plan with a harmonious flow between living and entertaining spaces indoors and out. In addition, the plans include a three-bedroom guesthouse, resort-style pool and cabana, tennis court, tennis pavilion, eight-car showcase garage with office and half bathroom, horse facility, an approximately 720-square-foot accessory structure "she shed," organic vegetable garden, animal pens and organic orchards of avocado and lemon trees.

"Every conceivable luxury has been thoughtfully integrated into the conception of Casa Paloma while still offering the future homeowner unmatched freedom to customize the home according to lifestyle and tastes," said Hanseth. "Casa Paloma represents the ultimate California dream—a chance to live surrounded by abundant beauty and nature in one of the most desirable waterfront locations in the world."

To view the home, contact Sally Hanseth at 805-570-4229 or [email protected].

About Coldwell Banker Realty
Coldwell Banker Realty in Southern California, the No. 1 residential real estate brokerage in Southern California, operates 61 offices with approximately 4,341 affiliated agents. Real estate agents affiliated with the company are independent contractor agents and are not employees of the company. Coldwell Banker Global Luxury and the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury logo are service marks owned by Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States. For more information, visit ColdwellBankerHomes.com. CalDRE #01908304.

Contact:
Marisa Vallbona, 619-708-7990, [email protected]
Leah Wright, 973-437-3084 or [email protected]

LOGO_CBGL_CMYK_VER_STK_WHITE_FINAL_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY67662&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coldwell-banker-realty-lists-sprawling-over-13-acre-oceanfront-santa-barbara-compound-for-33-95-million-301350303.html

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY67662&Transmission_Id=202108060948PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY67662&DateId=20210806
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment