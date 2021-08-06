Bandwidth to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ: BAND), a leading global enterprise communications platform and cloud-native carrier, today announced its scheduled participation at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences:

KeyBanc Technology Leadership Forum

Fireside chat with Marina Carreker, President and Jeff Hoffman, CFO on Tuesday, August 10 at 1:20 PM Eastern Time.

Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Fireside chat with Marina Carreker, President on Wednesday, August 11 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

Colliers Securities Conference

Investor meetings hosted by Sarah Walas, VP Investor Relationson Thursday, September 9.

Live webcasts and replays of the fireside chats will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at https://investors.bandwidth.com.

About Bandwidth Inc.

Bandwidth is a global communications software company that helps enterprises connect people around the world with cloud-ready voice, messaging and emergency services. Backed by the largest directly-connected network on the planet, companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber and Zoom use Bandwidth's APIs to easily embed communications into software and applications. Bandwidth has more than 20 years in the technology space and is the first and only Communications Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) provider offering a robust selection of APIs built around our own global network. Our award-winning support teams help businesses around the world solve complex communications challenges every day. More information is available at www.bandwidth.com.

