DCM to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM) (“DCM” or the "Company"), a leading provider of marketing and business communication solutions to companies across North America, will issue its second quarter results for fiscal 2021 the evening of Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time. Richard Kellam, President and CEO of DCM, and James Lorimer, CFO, will present Q2 results followed by a live Q&A period.

Instructions on how to access both the webcast and telephone call are available below. For those unable to join live, a replay of the webcast will be available on the DCM Investor Relations page.

DCM will be using Microsoft Teams to broadcast our Q2 Quarterly Call which will be accessible via the options below:

Join on your computer or mobile app
Click+here+to+join+the+meeting+%0A
Or call in (audio only)
+1 647-749-9154,,52699597# Canada, Toronto
Phone Conference ID: 526 995 97#
Find+a+local+number |
Website URL
https%3A%2F%2Fbit.ly%2F3xt8Euw

The Company’s full results will be posted on its Investor Relations page and on www.sedar.com. Following the call, a video message from Richard Kellam, DCM’s President and CEO will be posted on the Company’s website.

ABOUT DATA COMMUNICATIONS MANAGEMENT CORP.

DCM is a communication solutions partner that adds value for large enterprises by creating more meaningful connections with their customers. Our technology-enabled content and workflow management capabilities solve the complex branding, communications, logistics and regulatory requirements of Canada’s leading enterprises. We pair customer insights and thought leadership with cutting-edge products, modular enabling technology, and services to power our clients’ go-to-market strategies. We help our clients manage how their brands come to life, determine which channels are right for them, manage multimedia campaigns, deploy location-specific and 1:1 marketing, execute custom loyalty programs, and fulfill their commercial printing needs all in one place.

Our extensive experience has positioned us as experts at providing communication solutions across many verticals, including the financial, retail, healthcare, cannabis, energy, and public sectors. Thanks to our locations throughout Canada and in the United States, we meet our clients’ varying needs with scale, speed, and efficiency – no matter how large or complex the ask - delivered through our technology-enabled service model.

Additional information relating to DATA Communications Management Corp. is available on www.datacm.com, and in the disclosure documents filed by DATA Communications Management Corp. on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005361/en/

