Jvion Integrates AI-Powered Insights with Cerner Social Determinants of Health and Behavioral Health Products

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Jvion Integrates AI-Powered Insights with Cerner Social Determinants of Health and Behavioral Health Products

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Jvion’s data-driven insights will help Cerner clients understand the non-clinical barriers driving healthcare costs and utilization across their patient populations

ATLANTA, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jvion, a leader in prescriptive intelligence, today announced that its clinical AI-powered social determinants of health (SDOH) and behavioral health insights will be integrated with Cerner products at the point of care. The new collaboration is designed to provide Cerner clients with an accurate and concise way to identify and address SDOH and behavioral health factors driving patient risk while offering context and clinical guidance to adopt for improved health outcomes.

“We know the impact that social factors have on our health: from access to healthy food, to social support networks, to exposure to environmental toxins, to the ability to take time off work to see a doctor,” said Dr. John Showalter, Jvion’s chief product officer. “Yet care teams still struggle to identify — let alone address — how these social conditions impact the health of their communities. Our collaboration with Cerner will empower more care teams with the insights they need to take meaningful action on SDOH.”

Clinicians are seeking ways to proactively treat patients more holistically and minimize healthcare inequities caused by socioeconomic drivers. Jvion’s ability to predict non-clinical risk factors is critical to meeting this need. It delivers both population health level insights for community resource planning, as well as insights on individual patients to help prevent negative outcomes such as readmissions, unplanned admissions and ED visits.

“Jvion’s expertise in aggregating, analyzing and drawing inferences from social, behavioral and other non-clinical data aligns with Cerner’s SDOH and Behavioral Health strategies and will help deliver more value to our clients,” said Kevin Seabaugh, vice president and Health Network general manager, Cerner. “Beyond just identifying high-risk patients, AI-driven insights provide a more holistic picture of the patient, including risk factors and context, enabling clinicians to take action on patient-specific recommendations to change health outcomes.”

Cerner opted for integrating Jvion models following evidence that prescriptive AI intelligence can help payers and providers deliver effective, efficient and proactive care to patients — critical to helping improve both outcomes and the overall patient experience. Last year, a peer-reviewed study published in Applied Clinical Informatics showed that a Wisconsin hospital using Jvion’s AI insights was able to reduce readmissions by 25% over the course of six months. Meanwhile, a provider-sponsored health plan in the Midwest reduced its admissions rate by 63% in a matched-control study, saving $528 for every successful patient outreach guided by Jvion’s prescriptive AI insights.

About Jvion
Jvion, a leader in prescriptive intelligence, leverages clinical artificial intelligence to enable providers, payers and other healthcare entities to identify and prevent avoidable patient harm, utilization and costs. An industry first, the Jvion CORE™ goes beyond predictive analytics and machine learning to identify rising risk. Jvion addresses whole patient health by surfacing the clinical and social determinants of health barriers influencing poor clinical outcomes and patient engagement. The CORE then maps the modifiable risk factors to evidence-based clinical guidance to enable decisioning within clinical and operational workflows. The Jvion CORE accelerates time to value by leveraging established patient-level intelligence to drive engagement across healthcare organizations, populations and individuals. To date, the Jvion CORE has been deployed across inpatient, ambulatory, and community settings and resulted in millions saved. For more information, visit https://www.jvion.com.

About Cerner
Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at thousands of contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial system to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog or connect on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter or The Cerner Podcast. CERN. Health care is too important to stay the same.

Media Contact:
Sara DeMoranville
Scratch Marketing + Media for Jvion
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwNDU5NyM0MzQ2MDkzIzUwMDA2ODI4Ng==
Jvion.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment