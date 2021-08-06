LeMaitre to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. ( LMAT, Financial) announced today that it is participating in two investor conferences in August.



JJ Pellegrino, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at the virtual Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 9:00 AM EDT.

He is also scheduled to participate in the 6th Annual Needham Virtual Med Tech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference on Monday, August 16, 2021.

About LeMaitre

LeMaitre is a provider of devices, implants and services for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, a condition that affects more than 200 million people worldwide. The Company develops, manufactures and markets disposable and implantable vascular devices to address the needs of its core customer, the vascular surgeon. Additional information can be found at www.lemaitre.com.