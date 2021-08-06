Tree of Knowledge Announces Proposed Settlement of Chu de Quebec Action and Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CSE:TOKI) (the "Corporation" or "TOKI"), is pleased to announce that has reached an agreement to settle the claim brought by Chu de Québec-Université Laval ("Chu"). Pursuant to the terms of the settlement, Chu has agreed to dismiss the action as against TOKI. Aspects of the settlement remain subject to Court approval and, as such, further details will be provided by the Corporation at that time.

In addition, further to its press releases dated May 14, 2021, May 28, 2021 and June 15, 2021, TOKI is pleased to announce that it has filed its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 and related management's discussion and analysis and its first quarter financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis and, as such, the management cease trade order pursuant to the initial default, now lifted, has been revoked.

Finally, TOKI has scheduled its 2021 annual general and special meeting for September 22, 2021. An information circular outlining proposed AGM business will be circulated later in August.

TOKI is looking forward to expanding its wellness operations and playing an active role in providing health care services to its clients. Further details with respect to TOKI's evolving business plan will be provided over the coming weeks.

For further information

Please Visit: www.tokicorp.com

Contact: Tree of Knowledge International Corp. (CEO - Ommid Faghani)

About Tree of Knowledge International Corp.

TOKI is a public company that delivers pathways to innovative, science-based health and wellness solutions. The Company is a leader in pain management, spanning from seed to patient. Built upon an extensive network of scientific and medical research, TOKI is an advanced leader in the development, processing, and distribution of focused products and treatments for pain relief. Tree of Knowledge spans the globe with its multidisciplinary pain clinics, research partners, consumer CBD products, and education and advocacy programs - all working in harmony to bring health and wellness to the world, while creating value for shareholders and partners.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein relating to the timing of the filing of financial statements constitutes forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. We cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Consequently, there is no representation that the actual results achieved will be the same, in whole or in part, as those set out in the forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER HAS REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

