UMAX GROUP CORP. - Funny Media Group Builds Foundation for Comedy Platform

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / UMAX Group Corp. (OTC PINK:UMAX), a Nevada corporation, has fully transitioned into comedy development, with more than 100 live shows and two one-hour 'Symphunny' specials already completed.

After the acquisition of Funny Media Group in May 2021, UMAX is building Funny Media Group as the vehicle to achieve a cash-flow positive operation and to provide the best return on shareholder's investment.

Rondell Fletcher (UMAX President and CEO), who has been producing content for more than 18 years, says that Funny Media Group has quickly built a solid foundation for the future.

"It's just the beginning, but so far, the buzz has been electric," Mr. Fletcher says.

"Our team has been working tirelessly to provide the best comedy venue in Los Angeles, and comedians have flocked to us and embraced us, allowing us to put 100 comedy specials in the can, in 3 months," Mr. Fletcher adds.

The first five specials will be released on August 9, 2021, on Funny Media Group's website and YouTube channel. After that, three shows per week will be released, one each on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Symphunny is a fusion of raw comedy storytelling with a soulful beat from a live band complete with backup singers and a string section. The style was pioneered by Tryf Da Comedian, who is signed to Funny Media Group.

Two one-hour Symphunny specials featuring Tryf are now completed, and on July 23, 2021, Tryf released his first album that can now be streamed on all major platforms.

"Tryf and Symphunny music are unlike anything out there, and push the boundaries of music and comedic storytelling," Mr. Fletcher says.

The first song from Tryf's album, "Me Gusta Latina," features a world-famous rapper and the music video now has nearly 4.5 million views on YouTube.

Tryf also has done several comedy sets at the Funny Media Group's facility, which informally is called the Comedy Cube. Each show features an MC, a Live DJ plus custom graphics on a 100-foot curved video wall, all in front of a live audience. After\shooting, Funny Media Group adds a graphics package and locks in the color and audio.

"Funny Media Group has comedians booked through October 2021," Mr. Fletcher adds.

About Rondell Fletcher

Mr. Fletcher has an extensive producer and media background. He has owned his own production studio in los Angeles for the past 10 years and has produced several miniseries. Additionally, Mr., Fletcher has worked with networks such as Fox, Food Network and CNN to produce shows shown on a nationwide scale. The short-term goal is to produce content for streaming services like Netflix and Amazon with the long-term goal being to build a large enough media catalog that any of the current streaming services would be interested in acquiring. Funny Media's social media sites are as follows:

Website: https://www.FunnyMediaGroup.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/funnymediagroupofficial/?hl=en

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bbv-T0DNjMM

About Us

UMAX Group Corp. is a Nevada corporation, is a public quoted Pink Sheet issuer under the ticker symbol "UMAX." UMAX reports as an alternative reporting issuer with OTC Markets Group, Inc. and is current in its mandatory required filings (E.g., 'Pink Sheet Current').

Company Information:

UMAX Group Corp.

3774 West Cheyenne Avenue, Suite 130

Las Vegas, NV 89032

Web: New website under construction

