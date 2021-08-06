Logo
NV Gold Reviews Upcoming Programs and Reports Board Change

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 6, 2021 / NV Gold Corp. (

TSXV:NVX, Financial)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) announced today that Dr. Quinton Hennigh is retiring as a director of the Company. Dr. Hennigh has generously served as an NV Gold board member since its inception in 2009. Dr. Hennigh is resigning from all of his numerous board positions to fully focus on his new position with CRESCAT Capital. He will, however continue as a Board Advisor to the NV Gold. "The management and fellow directors of NVX join me in wishing Quinton well in his new position and sincerely thank him for his extensive contributions to our Company," says John Watson, Chairman and CEO.

Mr. Watson also reported that work is moving forward on several of its Nevada projects in preparation for multiple drilling programs over the next 6 months. Notices of Intent are being submitted for drilling programs on the Slumber, Discovery Bay and Pickhandle projects. While drilling equipment remains difficult to procure, the Company expects to be able to begin its drilling campaigns in late September or early October. Equipment and drilling personnel remain in short supply, making exact timing uncertain.

NVX's singular focus is exploration in Nevada, USA, one of the most prolific gold producing regions in the world. The Company has over 20 property holdings in this highly-competitive region, several of which are advanced and are drill ready. The next year promises to be very exciting, with news and progress on several projects.

About NV Gold Corp.

NV Gold is a well-financed exploration company with a strong treasury and no debt. The company is based in Vancouver, B.C., and is focused on delivering value through mineral discoveries in Nevada, United States, leveraging its highly experienced in-house technical team and strong property position. 2021 and 2022 promise to be NV Gold's busiest exploration years to date.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

John E. Watson
President & CEO

For further information, visit the Company's website at www.nvgoldcorp.com or contact:

John E. Watson, President & CEO
Phone: 1-888-363-9883
Email: [email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration activities, the potential for a discovery at its properties, and acquisition of new gold projects are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include regulatory issues, market prices, availability of capital and financing, general economic, market or business conditions, timeliness of government or regulatory approvals, the extent to which mineralized structures extend on to the Company's Projects and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

SOURCE: NV Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658654/NV-Gold-Reviews-Upcoming-Programs-and-Reports-Board-Change

img.ashx?id=658654

