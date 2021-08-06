Logo
PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS SEPTEMBER 21, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) ( PLL) securities between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

All investors who purchased Piedmont Lithium Inc. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc., you may, no later than September 21, 2021, request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in Piedmont Lithium Inc.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont "has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, NC, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so." According to the article, a majority of the Board of Commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $12.56, or nearly 20%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas; and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Patrick Donovan, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

