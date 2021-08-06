Logo
PURA Schedules Update To Include Latest Ongoing Partnerships With ALKM, USMJ and PAOG

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

DALLAS, TX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today announced a strategic transition update to be published next week on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The company will provide the latest update on progress in the execution of its transition strategy to complete its fulltime, singularly dedicated commitment to PURA’s Farmersville Hemp Brand business model. The upate will include covering the rolls Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) and North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: USMJ) play in the transition plan in addition to an update on PURA’s business relationship with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG).

ALKM currently bottles PURA's EVERx CBD Sports Water. As part of a growing partnership, PURA has recently acquired a five percent stake in ALKM.

USMJ markets and distributes PURA’s EVERx CBD Sports Water from its USMJ.com ecommerce site.

PURA sold a business operation to PAOG last year and an intended distribution of PAOG stock to PURA shareholders in conjunction with the sale is in the works.

PURA management has remained convinced that the cannabis market remains rich with opportunity well beyond smokables, infused consumables, nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals.

Last year, PURA management committed to taking its cannabis technology and marketing experience and directing it toward a comprehensive initiative to crack the overall cannabis market wide open.

PURA initiated a new business plan focused first on hemp. PURA acquired 70 acres in Farmersville, Texas and introduced the Farmersville Hemp Brand.

PURA is building a physical training, education and marketing facility on the 70 acres where the company will conduct hands-on hemp experiences to introduce corporate clients to all the uses of hemp from the extracts to the fibers.

PURA is breaking ground on the 70 acres facility this summer.

PURA plans to build Farmersville Hemp Brand partnerships with hemp growers and processers where the Farmersville Hemp Brand becomes a conduit to market for the partner growers and processors products and services.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
+1 (800) 861-1350

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that Alkame will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's contracts, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

