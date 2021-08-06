Logo
Palo Alto Unified School District Launching Innovative District-Wide Online Learning Option for the 2021-2022 School Year

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Amid ongoing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus and Delta variant, one of the most dynamic school districts in the country has designed an innovative online solution that will provide hundreds of students and families with a home-based learning option.

Today, Palo Alto Unified School District announced its partnership with Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN)—the nation’s leading provider of innovative, high-quality, and tech-enabled education solutions. As part of this partnership, Palo Alto will provide an online curriculum and teacher-led instruction to students in transitional kindergarten (TK) through 12th grade during the 2021-2022 school year.

“Despite the impact that COVID-19 continues to have on our community, we are committed to providing diverse learning options that meet our students’ needs,” said Yolanda Conaway, Assistant Superintendent of Equity and Student Affairs at Palo Alto Unified School District. “We’re happy to work alongside a trusted partner like Stride as we deliver a customized online experience for students and families who want or need this option.”

With Palo Alto school staff guidance, Stride will provide customized services – including curriculum, assessment tools, educational services, and data management – to ensure a seamless start to the school year for students and families who choose an online solution.

In alignment with district standards and their respective learning goals, Palo Alto’s customized online curriculum – including core subjects and electives – will deliver consistent content and resources district-wide.

Training and support will also be available for Palo Alto parents as they navigate the online learning experience alongside their students, and the platform offers translation features in 65 languages to ensure equitable access to high-quality digital curriculum for every student.

“We are proud to support Assistant Superintendent Conaway and the innovative solution she and the entire Palo Alto team have designed for their students and teachers,” said Dr. Jodi Marshall, Senior Vice President of Stride’s K12 Learning Solutions Division. “Palo Alto is a model for how other school districts can work with an experienced online learning provider to meet the learning needs of the students they serve. We welcome the opportunity to support schools and districts that may need help during this unprecedented time.”

Stride has more than 20 years of experience delivering online education to students across the country and has worked with more than 1,000 schools and districts across all 50 states to help develop local solutions to meet personalized online and blended learning goals.

For more information about Stride and the online learning solutions it offers schools and districts nationwide, visit www.stridelearning.com.

About Palo Alto Unified School District

At Palo Alto Unified School District, all students are challenged to reach high standards and are provided an experience capable of accelerating learning through pedagogical academic supports, unobstructed access to rigorous courses, and an unwavering belief that our schools can positively impact the trajectory of each child. More information can be found at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pausd.org%2F.

About Stride, Inc.

At Stride%2C+Inc. (NYSE: LRN) we are reimagining learning – where learning is lifelong, deeply personal, and prepares learners for tomorrow. The company has transformed the teaching and learning experience for millions of people by providing innovative, high-quality, tech-enabled education solutions, curriculum, and programs directly to students, schools, the military, and enterprises in primary, secondary, and post-secondary settings. Stride is a premier provider of K-12 education for students, schools, and districts, including career learning services through middle and high school curriculum. For adult learners, Stride delivers professional skills training in healthcare and technology, as well as staffing and talent development for Fortune 500 companies. Stride has delivered millions of courses over the past decade and serves learners in all 50 states and more than 100 countries. The company is a proud sponsor of the Future+of+School, a nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gap between the pace of technology and the pace of change in education. More information can be found at stridelearning.com, K12.com, galvanize.com, techelevator.com, and medcerts.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005475r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005475/en/

