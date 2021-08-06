Logo
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigations of 3D Systems Corp. (NYSE: DDD), Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD), ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI), and Peloton Interactive, Inc (NasdaqGS: PTON)

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

NEW YORK, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

3D Systems Corp. (: DDD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against DDD alleging that DDD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) DDD lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, DDD’s public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a DDD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Acadia Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ACAD)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against ACAD alleging that ACAD made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the materials submitted in support of the pimavanserin sNDA contained statistical and design deficiencies; (2) accordingly, the pimavanserin sNDA lacked the evidentiary support that the Company had led investors to believe it possessed; (3) the FDA was unlikely to approve the pimavanserin sNDA in its present form; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a ACAD investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NasdaqGS: CCXI)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against CCXI alleging that CCXI misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the study design of the Phase III ADVOCATE trial presented issues about the interpretability of the trial data to define a clinically meaningful benefit of avacopan and its role in the management of ANCA-associated vasculitis; (2) the data from the Phase III ADVOCATE trial raised serious safety concerns for avacopan; (3) these issues presented a substantial concern regarding the viability of ChemoCentryx’s NDA for avacopan for the treatment of ANCA associated vasculitis; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, CCXI’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a CCXI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

Peloton Interactive, Inc (NasdaqGS: PTON)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action complaint was filed against PTON alleging that PTON made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) in addition to the tragic death of a child, PTON's Tread+ had caused a serious safety threat to children and pets as there were multiple incidents of injury to both; (2) safety was not a priority to PTON as PTON were aware of serious injuries and death resulting from the Tread+ yet did not recall or suggest a halt of the use of the Tread+; (3) as a result of the safety concerns, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission ("CPSC") declared the Tread+ posed a serious risk to public health and safety resulting in its urgent recommendation for consumers with small children to cease using the Tread+; (4) the CPSC also found a safety threat to Tread+ users if they lost balance; and (5) PTON’s statements about PTON’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a PTON investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at [email protected].

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2021 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 1190 Broadway, Hewlett, New York 11557, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:

Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: [email protected]

