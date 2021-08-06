Logo
U-Haul of Historical Milford Closes after 44 Years

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILFORD, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021

MILFORD, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U-Haul of Historical Milford store at 439 Main St. permanently closed its doors today after 44 years of serving the local community.

U_HAUL_LOGO.jpg

The facility had been open to self-move customers since 1977. U-Haul® will maintain ownership of the 0.9-acre property and lease the 6,556-square-foot building to a new tenant.

Customers of the former U-Haul location can find a full line of self-move products and services just three miles away at U-Haul Moving & Storage at Milford Parkway at 751 Chamber Drive.

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Milford Parkway offers truck and trailer sharing, U-Box® portable storage containers, boxes and moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, bike racks and more.

Customers will soon have access to indoor self-storage units with climate-control options and high-tech security features at affordable price points. There will also be the convenience of a covered drive-in area to shield customers from the weather when loading and unloading storage possessions. Outdoor drive-up storage is available now.

"Our new Milford store was built from the ground up with residential mobility and secure self-storage options in mind," said Drew Case, U-Haul Company of Cincinnati president. "We have the ability to expand at this new location and the location is much more convenient for our customers. Being located right off I-275 gives us visibility and allows our customers easy access to our retail showroom and expansive storage options."

Local U-Haul Companies are always exploring opportunities for growth as they pursue means to better serve the needs of customers, but sometimes find it necessary to close or relocate stores. Reasons for closures can include: long-term strategic plans; physical plant or property limitations; shifts in demographics; trends in migration; expansion of the U-Haul neighborhood dealer network; and proximity to other new or existing U-Haul stores.

As a result of U-Haul of Historical Milford store closing, seven Team Members were let go.

As an essential service provider, U-Haul continues to serve communities during the COVID-19 recovery while offering contactless business programs and enhanced cleaning protocols, including added steps for sanitizing equipment between customer transactions. U-Haul products are used daily by First Responders; delivery companies bringing needed supplies to people's homes; small businesses trying to remain afloat; college students; and many other dependent groups, in addition to the do-it-yourself household mover.

About U-HAUL

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 176,000 trucks, 126,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul offers nearly 825,000 rentable storage units and 71.6 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities throughout North America. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. U-Haul has been recognized repeatedly as a leading "Best for Vets" employer and was recently named one of the 15 Healthiest Workplaces in America.

Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6981
Website: uhaul.com

favicon.png?sn=LA67965&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/u-haul-of-historical-milford-closes-after-44-years-301350443.html

SOURCE U-Haul

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA67965&Transmission_Id=202108061416PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA67965&DateId=20210806
