Arizona Athletics Names Aramark as New Concessions Operator for Competition Facilities

Arizona+Athletics is excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) as its concessions operator beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

The new concessions partnership will serve all of Arizona’s competition facilities. Aramark is an industry leader in the concessions operations that serves 29 professional sports franchises in five different leagues in addition to over 90 different colleges and universities. This expertise will enhance the service at all UArizona sports venues while prioritizing food and beverage quality, efficiency, safety, and enjoyment for fans at home events.

“Our athletics department remains focused on providing a first-class experience at all of our venues as we begin to welcome fans back to the stands,” said University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “This new partnership with Aramark for concessions service will improve this important element of our fan experience and enhance the overall atmosphere for our loyal supporters coming to cheer on the Wildcats in person.”

Aramark will expand cashless payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay while increasing the number of points of sale throughout stadiums. Concession locations will also begin to feature food, snacks, beverages, wine, and beer in the same locations for expedited service as well as new and improved-quality menu items.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Arizona to enhance its world-class athletics program through gameday experiences that showcase Aramark’s commitment to hospitality and passion for service,” said Aramark President & CEO of Sports and Entertainment Alison Birdwell.

About Arizona Athletics

The University of Arizona Athletics Department has proudly represented the state’s land-grant university for over a century and is also a proud member of the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats have 21 athletic programs that comprise of a student-athlete population of nearly 500. Arizona teams have won 22 national championships in its history with student-athletes winning 196 individual national championships. From All-Americans to Olympians to Academic All-Americans, Arizona Athletics is a championship department that provides opportunities for Wildcats to become academic, athletic and life champions by fulfilling the Wildcat Way.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

