Arizona Athletics Names Aramark as New Concessions Operator for Competition Facilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Arizona Athletics Names Aramark as New Concessions Operator for Competition Facilities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

Arizona+Athletics is excited to announce a new multi-year partnership with Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) as its concessions operator beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005402/en/

Aramark_and_Arizona.jpg

Arizona Athletics to announced a new multi-year partnership with Aramark as its concessions operator beginning with the 2021-22 academic year. (Photo: Business Wire)

The new concessions partnership will serve all of Arizona’s competition facilities. Aramark is an industry leader in the concessions operations that serves 29 professional sports franchises in five different leagues in addition to over 90 different colleges and universities. This expertise will enhance the service at all UArizona sports venues while prioritizing food and beverage quality, efficiency, safety, and enjoyment for fans at home events.

“Our athletics department remains focused on providing a first-class experience at all of our venues as we begin to welcome fans back to the stands,” said University of Arizona Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke. “This new partnership with Aramark for concessions service will improve this important element of our fan experience and enhance the overall atmosphere for our loyal supporters coming to cheer on the Wildcats in person.”

Aramark will expand cashless payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay while increasing the number of points of sale throughout stadiums. Concession locations will also begin to feature food, snacks, beverages, wine, and beer in the same locations for expedited service as well as new and improved-quality menu items.

“We are proud to partner with the University of Arizona to enhance its world-class athletics program through gameday experiences that showcase Aramark’s commitment to hospitality and passion for service,” said Aramark President & CEO of Sports and Entertainment Alison Birdwell.

About Arizona Athletics

The University of Arizona Athletics Department has proudly represented the state’s land-grant university for over a century and is also a proud member of the Pac-12 Conference. The Wildcats have 21 athletic programs that comprise of a student-athlete population of nearly 500. Arizona teams have won 22 national championships in its history with student-athletes winning 196 individual national championships. From All-Americans to Olympians to Academic All-Americans, Arizona Athletics is a championship department that provides opportunities for Wildcats to become academic, athletic and life champions by fulfilling the Wildcat Way.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and our planet. Aramark has been named to DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” list, the Forbes list of “America’s Best Employers for Diversity,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210806005402r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005402/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment