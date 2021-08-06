Logo
H&R Block Selects Carmichael Lynch as Lead Brand Agency

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmichael Lynch announced it has been named the strategy and creative lead for H&R Block, the iconic brand founded by brothers Henry and Richard Bloch in 1955. The agency will be responsible for the brand's strategy, creative and social media. Sister agency Carmichael Lynch Relate will handle public relations.

Carmichael_Lynch_Logo.jpg

"Carmichael Lynch has a history of helping brands identify and tell stories of transformation, which is at the heart of what we're setting out to accomplish at H&R Block," said Julius Lai, chief marketing and experience officer at H&R Block. "The agency demonstrated a solid strategic vision and strong creative ideas that will serve us well as we pursue our Block Horizons 2025 strategy."

Block Horizons 2025 is the brand's five-year growth and transformation strategy focused on three imperatives: small business, financial products, and H&R Block's new approach to consumer taxes. The company's knowledge of small-business customers, along with an innovative product and service pipeline and its focus on ensuring equitable and transparent financial products, has garnered attention from both Wall Street and the media.

"We are excited to partner with H&R Block as they shift into the next chapter of providing help and inspiring confidence in their customers," said Julie Batliner, president of Carmichael Lynch. "The team at H&R Block is dedicated to this brand transformation and we're all dedicated to doing career-best work. We're incredibly enthusiastic about what our partnership will yield."

The agency pitch process began this spring and was run by Pile and Company. Carmichael Lynch will partner with Gale on media planning and buying, data and analytics, and CRM.

About Carmichael Lynch:
As a fully integrated creative agency, Carmichael Lynch offers a collaborative, holistic approach to marketing, leveraging paid, earned and owned media, and creative strategies. The agency's work has been heralded by international award shows and its company culture and diversity and inclusion initiatives have won a multitude of honors. Carmichael Lynch Inc. is owned by the Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (NYSE: IPG), New York. For more information, visit www.carmichaellynch.com.

About H&R Block:
H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE: HRB) provides help and inspires confidence in its clients and communities everywhere through global tax preparation, financial products and small business solutions. The company blends digital innovation with the human expertise and care of its associates and franchisees as it helps people get the best outcome at tax time, and better manage and access their money year-round. Through Block Advisors and Wave, the company helps small business owners thrive with innovative products like Wave Money, a small business banking and bookkeeping solution and the only business bank account to manage bookkeeping automatically. For more information, visit H&R Block News or follow @HRBlockNewson Twitter.

CONTACT:
Rebecca Lunna
Carmichael Lynch
612-803-3134
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CG67746&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hr-block-selects-carmichael-lynch-as-lead-brand-agency-301350510.html

SOURCE Carmichael Lynch

