After July Trade Shows, TAAT™ Has Already Closed 68 New Initial Purchase Orders, Brings Total U.S. Store Count to Approx. 500

LAS VEGAS and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAAT™ GLOBAL ALTERNATIVES INC. (CSE: TAAT) (OTCQX: TOBAF) (FRANKFURT: 2TP) (the “Company” or “TAAT™”) is pleased to announce that independent of sales from its regular channels, the Company has closed a total of 68 new initial purchase orders from contacts established at two Las Vegas trade shows where the Company exhibited in late July 2021, with additional buyer leads currently in the pipeline. At The HQ Event, a specialty lifestyle products trade show held at Caesars Palace, votes from buyer attendees recognized TAAT™ as the Best New Product at the show, as well as the second-place winner for the Best in Show award. TAAT™ also exhibited at CHAMPS Las Vegas the following week, a significantly larger trade show with a greater emphasis on tobacco products, which sold out of exhibitor spaces well in advance of the event’s opening day. These two events were the Company’s first B2B convention appearances following the launch of TAAT™ in Q4 2020, and the Company is planning to exhibit at several additional trade shows in 2021.



In a press release dated July 16, 2021 , the Company detailed its progress in setting up its new facilities in the Las Vegas, Nevada area which are set to launch this month and will considerably increase bandwidth for producing the Beyond Tobacco™ base material of TAAT™. To optimize order processing, the Company has more than tripled the size of its fulfillment station in its new facilities compared to its original site on West Post Road. The Company anticipates that it will begin to benefit from these facility expansions as more orders of TAAT™ are placed resulting from trade show leads in addition to wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales to smokers aged 21+ as part of the Company’s existing commercialization initiatives.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bb769832-9fc9-4407-9d11-09baeb0e25e6

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella was present at the Company’s booth for the CHAMPS Las Vegas trade show from July 27 to July 30, 2021. Video footage from the trade show featuring TAAT™ can be seen by clicking here .

Following these purchase orders, the total count of U.S. retailers carrying TAAT™ has grown to approximately 500 points of sale, reflecting significant short-term growth compared to approximately 300 points of sale on record as of mid-July 2021. The TAAT™ store locator map displayed below from the Company’s TryTAAT webpage ( http://trytaat.com ) shows a well-established retail footprint in eastern regions of the United States around urban centres to include Cincinnati (population 301,000), Columbus (population 878,000), Chicago (population 2.71 million), and Atlanta (population 488,000).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd4d2e15-ea23-40b4-971c-6ae69a19330b

TAAT™ Chief Executive Officer Setti Coscarella commented, “At this time last year, I was in my first week with TAAT™ after resigning from Philip Morris International as a Lead Strategist… and not only were we still focused on perfecting TAAT™ and Beyond Tobacco™ then, there were also no trade shows or in-person events where we could introduce the product to commercialization partners before launching. Despite that limitation, we were able to place TAAT™ in hundreds of stores in multiple states, launch our e-commerce platform making TAAT™ available to the majority of U.S. smokers aged 21+, and land our first international purchase order from a wholesaler who distributes to the United Kingdom and Ireland. At the end of July, we had our first two trade show exhibits since launching TAAT™, and we are more than pleased to have closed these 68 initial purchase orders as a direct result of the connections we made at these events, many of which we expect to convert into repeat orders based on the performance of TAAT™ since its launch in Q4 2020.”

About TAAT™ Global Alternatives Inc.

The Company has developed TAAT™, which is a tobacco-free and nicotine-free alternative to traditional cigarettes offered in "Original", "Smooth", and "Menthol" varieties. TAAT™'s base material is Beyond Tobacco™, a proprietary blend which undergoes a patent-pending refinement technique causing its scent and taste to resemble tobacco. Under executive leadership with "Big Tobacco" pedigree, TAAT™ was launched first in the United States in Q4 2020 as the Company seeks to position itself in the $814 billion1 global tobacco industry.

For more information, please visit http://taatglobal.com .

References

1 British American Tobacco - The Global Market

