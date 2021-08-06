McAfee Confirms Ex-Dividend Date for Upcoming Special Dividend

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MCFE), a global leader in online protection, confirmed today that Nasdaq has established an ex-dividend date of August 12, 2021 with respect to the previously declared and announced one-time special cash dividend of $4.50 per share on the Company’s Class A common stock. The foregoing clarifies and supersedes the ex-dividend date described in the Company’s press release dated August 3, 2021 announcing the special dividend.

As previously announced, the special dividend is payable on or about August 27, 2021 to shareholders of record at 5:00 p.m. Eastern standard time on August 13, 2021.

About McAfee

McAfee is a global leader in online protection. www.mcafee.com

