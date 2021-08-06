Logo
Mobivity Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for August 12, 2021

Marketwired
Aug 06, 2021
PHOENIX, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. ( MFON), maker of the award-winning Recurrency platform that increases customer engagement through mobile messaging and personalized digital offers, and drives digital transformation for restaurants, retail and personal care brands, today announced that the Company will release results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021 after the market close and has scheduled a conference call for the same day at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call Information:

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial in Number for U.S. Callers: 1-877-226-0810
Dial in Number for International Callers: 1-212-231-2932
Please Reference Conference ID: 21996595

The call will also be accompanied live by webcast over the Internet and accessible at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146248.

Participating on the call will be Mobivity’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Becker, and Chief Financial Officer, Lisa Brennan. To join the live conference call, please dial in to the above referenced telephone numbers five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled conference call time.

A replay will be available for two weeks starting on August 12, 2021 at approximately 7:30 P.M. ET. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. and 1-412-317-6671 for international callers. The conference ID# is 21996595. The replay will also be available on the Company’s website under the investor relations section.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands, and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction data, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Investor Relations Contact

Brett Maas • Managing Partner, Hayden IR
[email protected] • (646) 536-7331

