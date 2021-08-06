Montrose Environmental Group Announces Relocation of Principal Executive Offices to Little Rock, Arkansas

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (“Montrose”) (NYSE: MEG) today announced the relocation of its principal executive office from Irvine, California to North Little Rock, Arkansas. The relocation is effective today.

“Montrose continues to invest in and grow in all our key markets, including both California and Arkansas. We remain fully committed to our teams, clients and communities in both states. Our Board of Directors and management team are grateful for the time, substantive incentives, and support that Governor Hutchinson and the State of Arkansas have provided to Montrose. We are excited about our future,” says Vijay Manthripragada, Chief Executive Officer of Montrose Environmental Group.

About Montrose

Montrose is a leading environmental solutions company focused on supporting commercial and government organizations as they deal with the challenges of today, and prepare for what’s coming tomorrow. With more than 2,000 employees across over 70 locations around the world, Montrose combines deep local knowledge with an integrated approach to design, engineering, and operations, enabling the Company to respond effectively and efficiently to the unique requirements of each project. From comprehensive air measurement and laboratory services to regulatory compliance, emergency response, permitting, engineering, and remediation, Montrose delivers innovative and practical solutions that keep its clients on top of their immediate needs – and well ahead of the strategic curve. For more information, visit www.montrose-env.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210806005476/en/