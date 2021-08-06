Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock
DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021
DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ("FVA"), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2021, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (NYSE:FPIPRB) ("Series B Preferred Stock").
The FVA Factor and FVA Amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2021 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/land0821.pdf.
Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2021 is 12.33%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 6.16% and an FVA Amount of $1.54. The FVA Amount plus the initial liquidation preference is equal to $26.54.
The computation of these amounts appears at the end of this press release and will also be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.
About Farmland Partners Inc.
Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 161,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.
Measurement of Aggregate FVA Amount Per 6% Series B Participating Preferred Share
2017 Land Values
2021 Land Values
Portfolio State
Relative
Actual FVA
Assigned
Actual FVA
FVA Value
Illinois
34.344%
$7,300
100.0
$7,900
8.22%
California
19.265%
$8,700
100.0
$10,900
25.29%
South Carolina
6.892%
$3,000
100.0
$3,600
20.00%
North Carolina
6.695%
$4,450
100.0
$4,750
6.74%
Colorado
6.318%
$1,430
100.0
$1,610
12.59%
Arkansas
5.776%
$3,180
100.0
$3,390
6.60%
Nebraska
4.292%
$2,900
100.0
$3,100
6.90%
Louisiana
4.275%
$3,000
100.0
$3,220
7.33%
Florida
3.580%
$5,700
100.0
$6,020
5.61%
Mississippi
2.037%
$2,500
100.0
$2,860
14.40%
Georgia
1.923%
$3,550
100.0
$3,670
3.38%
Michigan
1.451%
$4,800
100.0
$5,300
10.42%
Texas
0.855%
$2,090
100.0
$2,380
13.88%
Virginia
0.752%
$4,350
100.0
$4,700
8.05%
South Dakota
0.696%
$2,180
100.0
$2,190
0.46%
Kansas
0.484%
$1,850
100.0
$2,100
13.51%
Alabama
0.365%
$2,750
100.0
$3,200
16.36%
Cumulative FVA
12.33%
FVA Factor (50% of Cumulative FVA)
6.16%
FVA Amount
$ 1.54
FVA Amount + initial liquidation preference
$ 26.54
(1)
Based on the total unaudited book value of our properties in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017.
(2)
Represents the 2017 Land Values as published in the 2017 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
(3)
Represents the 2021 Land Values as published in the 2021 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
