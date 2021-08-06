Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Farmland Partners Inc. Announces Farmland Value Appreciation Amount for its 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the "Company") today posted the Cumulative Farmland Value Appreciation ("FVA"), the FVA Factor, and the FVA Amount as updated for 2021, as those terms are defined in the final prospectus for the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock (NYSE:FPIPRB) ("Series B Preferred Stock").

The FVA Factor and FVA Amount were calculated using data contained in the Land Values 2021 Summary, which was released today by the National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS), Agricultural Statistics Board, United States Department of Agriculture (USDA). The report is available via the following link: https://release.nass.usda.gov/reports/land0821.pdf.

Based on the weighting of the Portfolio States established under the terms of the Series B Preferred Stock, Cumulative FVA for the period ending September 30, 2021 is 12.33%, resulting in an FVA Factor of 6.16% and an FVA Amount of $1.54. The FVA Amount plus the initial liquidation preference is equal to $26.54.

The computation of these amounts appears at the end of this press release and will also be posted to the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 161,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.








Measurement of Aggregate FVA Amount Per 6% Series B Participating Preferred Share




2017 Land Values

2021 Land Values

Portfolio State


Relative
Weighting
Applied in
Determining
FVA (1)

Actual FVA
Value (2)

Assigned
Baseline
Value

Actual FVA
Value (3)

FVA Value
Relative to
August, 2017
Baseline

Illinois


34.344%

$7,300

100.0

$7,900

8.22%

California


19.265%

$8,700

100.0

$10,900

25.29%

South Carolina


6.892%

$3,000

100.0

$3,600

20.00%

North Carolina


6.695%

$4,450

100.0

$4,750

6.74%

Colorado


6.318%

$1,430

100.0

$1,610

12.59%

Arkansas


5.776%

$3,180

100.0

$3,390

6.60%

Nebraska


4.292%

$2,900

100.0

$3,100

6.90%

Louisiana


4.275%

$3,000

100.0

$3,220

7.33%

Florida


3.580%

$5,700

100.0

$6,020

5.61%

Mississippi


2.037%

$2,500

100.0

$2,860

14.40%

Georgia


1.923%

$3,550

100.0

$3,670

3.38%

Michigan


1.451%

$4,800

100.0

$5,300

10.42%

Texas


0.855%

$2,090

100.0

$2,380

13.88%

Virginia


0.752%

$4,350

100.0

$4,700

8.05%

South Dakota


0.696%

$2,180

100.0

$2,190

0.46%

Kansas


0.484%

$1,850

100.0

$2,100

13.51%

Alabama


0.365%

$2,750

100.0

$3,200

16.36%








Cumulative FVA





12.33%








FVA Factor (50% of Cumulative FVA)




6.16%








FVA Amount





$ 1.54








FVA Amount + initial liquidation preference


$ 26.54








(1)

Based on the total unaudited book value of our properties in each Portfolio State as of June 30, 2017.
These will be the Weighting Factors for measurement of Cumulative FVA and the Premium Amount and
will at no time change as it relates to the Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

(2)

Represents the 2017 Land Values as published in the 2017 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
Such values will remain constant for purposes of calculating the FVA Amount, notwithstanding any
revisions to the 2017 Land Values in subsequent Land Value Reports.

(3)

Represents the 2021 Land Values as published in the 2021 Land Value Report for each Portfolio State.
Figures represent state-wide averages per the survey methodology, as defined in the final prospectus for
the Company's 6.00% Series B Participating Preferred Stock.

favicon.png?sn=LA66626&sd=2021-08-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/farmland-partners-inc-announces-farmland-value-appreciation-amount-for-its-6-00-series-b-participating-preferred-stock-301350541.html

SOURCE Farmland Partners Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA66626&Transmission_Id=202108061630PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA66626&DateId=20210806
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment