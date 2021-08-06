Logo
Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2021

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced virtual participation in the below investor events.

The following events will include webcast presentations by Etsy executives:

  • Keybanc Technology Leadership Virtual Forum
    August 9, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. ET

  • Canaccord 41st Annual Growth Conference
    August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET

A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on Etsy's investor relations website at investors.etsy.com.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world. These marketplaces share a mission to "Keep Commerce Human," and we're committed to using the power of business to strengthen communities and empower people. Our primary marketplace, Etsy.com, is the global destination for unique and creative goods. Buyers come to Etsy to be inspired and delighted by items that are crafted and curated by creative entrepreneurs. For sellers, we offer a range of tools and services that address key business needs.

Etsy, Inc.'s "House of Brands" portfolio also includes fashion resale marketplace Depop, musical instrument marketplace Reverb, and Brazil-based handmade goods marketplace Elo7. Each Etsy, Inc. marketplace operates independently, while benefiting from shared expertise in product, marketing, technology, and customer support.

Etsy was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

Etsy has used, and intends to continue using, its Investor Relations website and the Etsy News Blog (blog.etsy.com/news) to disclose material non-public information and to comply with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, you should monitor our investor relations website and the Etsy News Blog in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts.

Investor Relations Contact:

Etsy, Deb Wasser, Vice President, Investor Relations & ESG Engagement and Gabe Ratcliff, Director of Investor Relations
ir@etsy.com

Media Relations Contact:

Sarah Marx, Senior Manager, Corporate Communications
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY67861&sd=2021-08-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/etsy-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conferences-301350435.html

SOURCE Etsy, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY67861&Transmission_Id=202108061605PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY67861&DateId=20210806
