Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Exelon Corp, Ameren Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Sells Eversource Energy, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, TELUS Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image
Jersey City, NJ, based Investment company Reaves W H & Co Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Exelon Corp, Ameren Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Entergy Corp, Shaw Communications Inc, sells Eversource Energy, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, TELUS Corp, Atmos Energy Corp, Cogent Communications Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reaves W H & Co Inc. As of 2021Q2, Reaves W H & Co Inc owns 64 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REAVES W H & CO INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reaves+w+h+%26+co+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REAVES W H & CO INC
  1. NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,033,846 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
  2. Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 174,634 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
  3. American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 799,661 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  4. Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 140,968 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
  5. CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,889,207 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
New Purchase: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 438,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)

Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 101.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,773,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,221,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,587,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Realty Income Corp (O)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 631,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47.

Sold Out: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)

Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $42.18.

Reduced: Eversource Energy (ES)

Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Eversource Energy by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 992,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)

Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 59.81%. The sale prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 133,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: TELUS Corp (TU)

Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in TELUS Corp by 50.32%. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 544,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)

Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 29.63%. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 229,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)

Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 34.84%. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 103,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of REAVES W H & CO INC. Also check out:

1. REAVES W H & CO INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REAVES W H & CO INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REAVES W H & CO INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REAVES W H & CO INC keeps buying
