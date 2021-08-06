Reaves W H & Co Inc Buys Exelon Corp, Ameren Corp, Americold Realty Trust, Sells Eversource Energy, Southwest Gas Holdings Inc, TELUS Corp

- New Purchases: SJR, XPO, VOD, YELL,
- Added Positions: EXC, AEE, COLD, LNT, ETR, NEE, SBAC, TMUS, O, NSC, CHTR, XEL, ATUS, ENLAY, WEC, UNP, DLR, PNW, CNI, LILA, D, UTG, DUK,
- Reduced Positions: ES, SWX, TU, ATO, PEG, CMCSA, CCOI, COR, EQIX, KSU, DTE, EIX, NEP,
- Sold Out: DTEGY, NJR,
- NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 2,033,846 shares, 4.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.72%
- Charter Communications Inc (CHTR) - 174,634 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.75%
- American Water Works Co Inc (AWK) - 799,661 shares, 4.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Equinix Inc (EQIX) - 140,968 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
- CMS Energy Corp (CMS) - 1,889,207 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.88%
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Shaw Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.22 and $30.08, with an estimated average price of $28.78. The stock is now traded at around $28.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 438,399 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in XPO Logistics Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.74 and $88.7, with an estimated average price of $81.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 69,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vodafone Group PLC (VOD)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Vodafone Group PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.03 and $20.24, with an estimated average price of $18.71. The stock is now traded at around $16.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 11,798 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Yellow Corp (YELL)
Reaves W H & Co Inc initiated holding in Yellow Corp. The purchase prices were between $5.92 and $9.56, with an estimated average price of $7.47. The stock is now traded at around $6.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 101.48%. The purchase prices were between $43.11 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $45.09. The stock is now traded at around $47.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 1,773,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Ameren Corp by 34.33%. The purchase prices were between $79.91 and $86.14, with an estimated average price of $83.65. The stock is now traded at around $86.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 1,221,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Americold Realty Trust by 30.66%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $40.39, with an estimated average price of $38.71. The stock is now traded at around $37.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 1,587,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Entergy Corp (ETR)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Entergy Corp by 39.80%. The purchase prices were between $99.47 and $109.29, with an estimated average price of $105.25. The stock is now traded at around $106.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 446,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Realty Income Corp (O)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Realty Income Corp by 20.86%. The purchase prices were between $63.5 and $71.08, with an estimated average price of $67.71. The stock is now traded at around $70.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 631,415 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Reaves W H & Co Inc added to a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46. The stock is now traded at around $80.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 14,203 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in Deutsche Telekom AG. The sale prices were between $19.19 and $21.69, with an estimated average price of $20.47.Sold Out: New Jersey Resources Corp (NJR)
Reaves W H & Co Inc sold out a holding in New Jersey Resources Corp. The sale prices were between $39.56 and $44.15, with an estimated average price of $42.18.Reduced: Eversource Energy (ES)
Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Eversource Energy by 22.91%. The sale prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $88.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.89%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 992,963 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX)
Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc by 59.81%. The sale prices were between $63.19 and $72.96, with an estimated average price of $68.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 133,562 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: TELUS Corp (TU)
Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in TELUS Corp by 50.32%. The sale prices were between $19.93 and $23.23, with an estimated average price of $21.64. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.38%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 544,538 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 29.63%. The sale prices were between $96.11 and $104.59, with an estimated average price of $100.2. The stock is now traded at around $100.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 229,026 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (CCOI)
Reaves W H & Co Inc reduced to a holding in Cogent Communications Holdings Inc by 34.84%. The sale prices were between $67.48 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $74.09. The stock is now traded at around $77.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.13%. Reaves W H & Co Inc still held 103,773 shares as of 2021-06-30.
