Jobs Report Helps US Stocks Close Mostly Higher Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 35,208.51 on Friday with a gain of 144.26 points or 0.41%. The S&P 500 closed at 4,436.52 for a gain of 7.42 points or 0.17%. The Nasdaq Composite closed at 14,835.76 for a loss of 59.36 points or -0.40%. The VIX Volatility Index was lower at 16.15 for a loss of 1.13 points or -6.54%.

For the week, the Nasdaq had a gain of 1.1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.90% and the Dow Jones gained 0.80%. For the year, the S&P 500 has a gain of 16.9%, the Dow Jones has a gain of 13.5% and the Nasdaq has a gain of 13.1%.

Friday’s Market Movers

U.S. stocks gained Friday after a better-than-expected July jobs report. Data from the jobs report showed the following:

Non-farm payrolls increased by 943,000 following an increase of 938,000 and beating the estimates of 900,000.

Unemployment rate decreased to 5.4% from 5.9%.

Private nonfarm payrolls increased by 703,000 following an increase of 769,000 and below the estimate of 770,000.

Manufacturing payrolls increased by 27,000 following an increase of 39,000 and inline with the estimate of approximately 25,000.

Government payrolls increased by 240,000 following an increase of 169,000 and beating the estimate of 130,000.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.4% in July and 4% year over year.

Average weekly hours were unchanged at 34.8.

Participation rate was basically unchanged at 61.7%.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones closed at new record highs Friday. Sectors funds leading gains for the day included Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF ( BLOK, Financial) with a gain of 2.78%, the S&P 500 Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLF, Financial) with a gain of 2.02% and the S&P 500 Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund ( XLB, Financial) with a gain of 1.45%. Technology stocks were mostly lower Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite ending a four-day winning streak.

In other news:

Wholesale inventories increased 1% in June following an increase of 1.3%.

The weekly Baker Hughes oil rig count showed an increase of three rigs in the U.S., an increase of three rigs in Canada, and a decrease of seven rigs internationally.

Consumer credit outstanding increased by $37.69 billion in June following an increase of $36.69 billion.

JPMorgan announced access to six crypto funds.

Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A , Financial)( BRK.B , Financial) reports earnings on Saturday.

Across the board:

Towerstream Corporation ( TWER , Financial) gained 19.33%

YELP ( YELP , Financial) gained 5.24% after reporting better-than-expected profit.

The 10-year Treasury ended with a yield of 1.305%.

Small-Cap Stocks

In small-caps, the Russell 2000 closed at 2,247.76 for a gain of 11.75 points or 0.53%. The S&P 600 closed at 1,356.27 for a gain of 15.87 points or 1.18%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Growth Index closed at 15,076.06 for a loss of 22.15 points or -0.15%. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Value Index closed at 11,100.33 for a gain of 132.34 points or 1.21%.

Other Notable Indexes

Other notable index closes included the S&P 400 Mid-Cap Index at 2,717.36 for a gain of 11.19 points or 0.41%; the S&P 100 at 2,031.71 for a gain of 1.30 points or 0.064%; the Nasdaq 100 at 15,109.36 for a loss of 72.28 points or -0.48%; the Russell 3000 at 2,635.33 for a gain of 2.79 points or 0.11%; the Russell 1000 at 2,491.27 for a gain of 1.92 points or 0.077%; the Wilshire 5000 at 46,163.81 for a gain of 60.98 points or 0.13%; and the Dow Jones US Select Dividend Index at 838.36 for a gain of 6.41 points or 0.77%.