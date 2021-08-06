The Flowr Corporation Announces Appointment to the Board of Directors

TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Flowr Corporation (TSX.V: FLWR; OTC: FLWPF) (“Flowr” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Ryan Roebuck has joined the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Mr. Roebuck is the co-founder and CEO of Edition X, which owns and operates cannabis retail stores and branded products and accessories in Canada and California. Prior to Edition X, for seven years, Mr. Roebuck was a partner at XDL Capital, managing a portfolio of early-stage investments with a focus on the cannabis sector. Over the time at XDL Capital, dozens of investments were made into the sector since 2012 with numerous realized exits. Mr. Roebuck was previously a founding director and investor of Pharmacan Capital (now Cronos Group Inc.) and began his career as a top-rated equity research analyst covering special situations.



Effective immediately Michael Galego has resigned from the Board of Directors. Mr. Galego will maintain certain observer rights on the Board of Directors.

About The Flowr Corporation

The Flowr Corporation is a Toronto-headquartered cannabis company with operations in Canada and the European Union. Its Canadian operating campus, located in Kelowna, BC, includes a purpose-built, GMP-designed indoor cultivation facility; an outdoor cultivation site; and a state-of-the-art R&D facility. From this campus, Flowr produces recreational and medicinal products. Internationally, Flowr intends to service the global medical cannabis market through its subsidiary Holigen Holdings Limited, which has a license for cannabis cultivation in Portugal and operates a GMP licensed facility in Portugal. In 2020, Flowr’s BC Pink Kush was recognized as the top indica strain in Canada by KIND magazine.

Flowr aims to support improving outcomes through responsible cannabis use and, as an established expert in cannabis cultivation, strives to be the brand of choice for consumers and patients seeking the highest-quality craftsmanship and product consistency across a portfolio of differentiated cannabis products.

For more information, please visit flowrcorp.com or follow Flowr on Twitter: @FlowrCanada and LinkedIn: The Flowr Corporation.

Forward-Looking Information:

