Bally's Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering; Obtains Commitments For New Credit Facilities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bally's Corporation Prices Senior Notes Offering; Obtains Commitments For New Credit Facilities

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2021

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bally's Corporation ("Bally's") (NYSE: BALY) announced today that two of its unrestricted subsidiaries (the "Escrow Issuers") priced (1) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.625% senior notes due 2029 and (2) $750 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.875% senior notes due 2031 (together, the "Notes"). The Notes offering is expected to be completed on August 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Bally_Logo.jpg

In addition, Bally's announced that it obtained commitments, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions, for new bank credit facilities, which are expected to consist of a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $620 million and a term loan facility in an aggregate principal amount of $1.945 billion.

The Notes offering and bank commitments are part of the financing for Bally's proposed acquisition of Gamesys Group plc. The proceeds of the Notes offering will initially be placed in escrow subject to the satisfaction of the conditions of the Gamesys acquisition. Prior to satisfaction of the escrow release condition, the Notes will be senior secured obligations of only the Escrow Issuers. Upon satisfaction of the escrow release condition, Bally's will assume these obligations and certain subsidiaries of Bally's, including Gamesys and its subsidiaries, that guarantee Bally's new credit facilities following receipt of applicable regulatory approvals will guarantee the Notes. Bally's anticipates entering into definitive documentation for the new credit facilities concurrently with the satisfaction of the escrow release condition and the consummation of the Gamesys acquisition.

The Gamesys acquisition is expected to take place during the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approval. More information can be found at https://www.ballys.com/gamesys-documentation.

The Notes Offering

The Notes are being offered and sold to qualified institutional buyers in reliance on Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933 and to non–U.S. persons outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act.

The offer and sale of the Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws and the Notes may not be offered, sold, pledged or otherwise transferred within the United States or to or for the account of any U.S. person, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act or any other applicable securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes, nor will there be any sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a leading regional casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings in the US. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 14 states. It also owns Bet.Works, a first-in-class B2B2C sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, the fastest growing daily fantasy sports site in North America, and SportCaller, a leading global B2B free-to-play game provider.

With more than 6,000 employees, Bally's operations, pro forma for pending acquisitions, include 15,837 slot machines, 532 table games and 5,355 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY."

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by Bally's in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for Bally's to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. Bally's has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include those included in Bally's Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by Bally's with the SEC. These statements constitute Bally's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Investor Contact

Robert Lavan
Senior Vice President – Finance and Investor Relations
401-475-8564
[email protected]

Media Contact

Richard Goldman / David Gill
Kekst CNC
646-847-6102 / 917-842-5384
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY68079&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ballys-corporation-prices-senior-notes-offering-obtains-commitments-for-new-credit-facilities-301350572.html

SOURCE Bally's Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68079&Transmission_Id=202108061721PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68079&DateId=20210806
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment