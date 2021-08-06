Logo
HEI Declares Quarterly Dividend Of $0.34 Per Share

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 06, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HONOLULU, Aug. 6, 2021

HONOLULU, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 6, 2021, the Board of Directors of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HEI) (NYSE: HE) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34 cents per share, payable September 10, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2021 (ex-dividend date of August 18, 2021). The dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $1.36 per share.

Dividends have been paid on an uninterrupted basis since 1901. At the indicated annual dividend rate and based on the closing share price on August 6, 2021 of $43.83, HEI's dividend yield is 3.1%.

HEI and Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) intend to continue to use HEI's website, www.hei.com, as a means of disclosing additional information; such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of the website. Accordingly, investors should routinely monitor the Investor Relations section of HEI's website, in addition to following HEI's, Hawaiian Electric's and American Savings Bank's (American) press releases, HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings and HEI's public conference calls and webcasts. Investors may sign up to receive e-mail alerts via the Investor Relations section of the website. The information on HEI's website is not incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings unless, and except to the extent, specifically incorporated by reference.

Investors may also wish to refer to the Public Utilities Commission of the State of Hawaii (PUC) website at dms.puc.hawaii.gov/dms to review documents filed with, and issued by, the PUC. No information on the PUC website is incorporated by reference into this document or into HEI's and Hawaiian Electric's SEC filings.

HEI supplies power to approximately 95% of Hawaii's population through its electric utility, Hawaiian Electric; provides a wide array of banking and other financial services to consumers and businesses through American, one of Hawaii's largest financial institutions; and helps advance Hawaii's clean energy and sustainability goals through investments by its non-regulated subsidiary, Pacific Current.

Contact:

Julie Smolinski

Telephone: (808) 543-7300


Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Sustainability

E-mail: [email protected]

hawaiian_electric_industries__inc__logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA67938&sd=2021-08-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hei-declares-quarterly-dividend-of-0-34-per-share-301350577.html

SOURCE Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA67938&Transmission_Id=202108061730PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA67938&DateId=20210806
