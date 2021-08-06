INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (PLL) Investors

The law firm of+Kirby+McInerney+LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who acquired Piedmont Lithium Inc. f/k/a Piedmont Lithium Limited (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PLL) securities from March 16, 2018 through July 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until September 21, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On July 20, 2021, before market hours, Reuters reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” According to the article, a majority of the board of commissioners said, “they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.” On this news, the Company’s stock price declined by $12.56 per share, or approximately 19.9%, from $63.08 per share to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits; (2) Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans; (3) Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities); (4) Piedmont and its lithium business does not have strong local government support; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

