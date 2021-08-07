The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) on Behalf of Investors

The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz is investigating potential claims against the board of directors of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (“Odonate” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ODT) concerning whether the board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders.

On August 24, 2020, Odonate announced top-line results for a Phase 3 trial of Tesetaxel. Although the study met its primary endpoint, the drug was associated with various treatment-emergent adverse events. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $15.21, or 45%, to close at $18.33 per share on August 24, 2020.

Our investigation concerns whether the Company’s board of directors breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders and/or grossly mismanaged the Company in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

