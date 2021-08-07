Column Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Illumina Inc

New Purchases: IFRA, EMXC, VSGX, HERO, CLMT, SGOL, CVNA, WMS, IJT, IEFA, FEZ, ARKF, NIE, GT, SPWR, PXD, MP, PLTR, CLOV, OGN, SM, DGRO, BB, EWJ, MUR, HPQ, HRB, LRGF, PEZ, CS, DXC, EVRG, TALO, DOCU, MFGP, HPE, BOX, CDE, CORR, GLPG, STLA, FERG, LULU, TEF, TNL, NFJ, GEO,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF, Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP, sells BlackRock Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Illumina Inc, Match Group Inc, PepsiCo Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Column Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Column Capital Advisors, LLC owns 731 stocks with a total value of $476 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 203,203 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 1,432,797 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07% Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 831,335 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 533,512 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 388,250 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 408.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1538.46%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $896.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 9,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 13,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 93.02%. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 53 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.2%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 27.7%. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.17%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.