Column Capital Advisors, LLC Buys iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares National Muni Bond ETF, Sells BlackRock Inc, SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF, Illumina Inc

- New Purchases: IFRA, EMXC, VSGX, HERO, CLMT, SGOL, CVNA, WMS, IJT, IEFA, FEZ, ARKF, NIE, GT, SPWR, PXD, MP, PLTR, CLOV, OGN, SM, DGRO, BB, EWJ, MUR, HPQ, HRB, LRGF, PEZ, CS, DXC, EVRG, TALO, DOCU, MFGP, HPE, BOX, CDE, CORR, GLPG, STLA, FERG, LULU, TEF, TNL, NFJ, GEO,
- Added Positions: VOO, VXUS, VB, IGF, MUB, VWO, VNQ, TPC, AMZN, VEA, SCHM, IVW, UPS, JNJ, SRPT, CRWD, BKI, LMND, ABBV, TSLA, DIS, VZ, LUMN, PGR, SCHK, PFE, BRK.B, ORCL, SUB, MSFT, BCS, HSY, VTI, INTC, HD, TMX, BBBY, FVRR, IAA, VWOB, ACGL, ABNB, ARKK, EEM, CSCO, IJH, IVE, VTIP, CACI, SCHD, SCHG, SCHH, TFC, VIG, SCHZ, BDX, SEIC, GSK, GOOGL, HSIC, JKHY, DCI, LKQ, MDT, MORN, NKE, ES, NVS, PCAR, DLB, PG, PINS, SNY, SNN, TTE, KO, BBL, MA, BAH, FB, TWTR, FISV, SHOP, TTD, CRSP, APPN,
- Reduced Positions: BLK, JPST, IWB, JNK, LLY, VV, ILMN, IXUS, MINT, AAPL, IWM, DE, MTCH, PEP, LH, SQ, IAU, BAC, BIIB, IT, GILD, INCY, LOW, TRMB, WRB, DNP, MPC, BURL, TWLO, FND, SE, FPE, MMM, PLD, ABT, AYI, AAP, AMG, AFL, A, APD, ALGN, ALL, AXP, AMGN, AON, ABG, AZO, BAX, BSX, BMY, BRO, COF, CSL, CASY, CAT, SCHW, CME, CBB, CSGP, COLM, CMCSA, INGR, GLW, XRAY, DTE, DXCM, D, DOV, DUK, EW, EMR, FFIV, FMC, NEE, FDX, FITB, FMS, GD, GPN, GGG, HXL, IEX, INTU, JBHT, JPM, JLL, K, LSTR, LII, MTB, MAC, MANH, MKL, MCK, MU, MS, NVEC, NFLX, NDSN, NSC, NOC, PPG, LIN, PB, RPM, RCL, ONTO, SO, SCCO, LUV, TRV, STT, TECH, TFX, TXN, TM, RIG, USB, UMPQ, VFC, WMT, WBK, WEX, XEL, SMFG, CROX, DK, LBTYK, BR, ULTA, GAIN, V, AVGO, CHTR, STNG, XYL, UI, NOW, PANW, ZTS, Z, TEAM, BGNE, COUP, CLDR, BAND, UBER, GO, NVST, OTIS, WMG, SNOW, EFA, IEMG, IWV, SLV, VSS,
- Sold Out: NOBL, WPC, VMBS, ENB, FLIR, TRU, FPRX, GTX, NKLA, STSA, PRSP, AY2, PVAC, ALNY, ICPT, WD5A, DNN, OIS, CLGX, CNI,
For the details of Column Capital Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/column+capital+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Column Capital Advisors, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 203,203 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
- iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) - 1,432,797 shares, 10.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.07%
- Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS) - 831,335 shares, 9.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.61%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 533,512 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
- iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 388,250 shares, 5.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2%
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.54 and $36.78, with an estimated average price of $35.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 52,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.43, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $61.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.9 and $65.28, with an estimated average price of $63.4. The stock is now traded at around $63.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP (CLMT)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $5.5 and $7.38, with an estimated average price of $6.17. The stock is now traded at around $6.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 46,545 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Global X The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.32 and $33.34, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $29.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,994 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.4 and $18.34, with an estimated average price of $17.41. The stock is now traded at around $16.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 74.96%. The purchase prices were between $115.34 and $117.42, with an estimated average price of $116.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,363 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 51.94%. The purchase prices were between $91.21 and $104.75, with an estimated average price of $98.41. The stock is now traded at around $106.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,634 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Tutor Perini Corp by 23.86%. The purchase prices were between $13.52 and $19.42, with an estimated average price of $16.03. The stock is now traded at around $14.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 49,847 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 408.81%. The purchase prices were between $74.24 and $78.92, with an estimated average price of $77.26. The stock is now traded at around $78.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,618 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 1538.46%. The purchase prices were between $169.99 and $217.5, with an estimated average price of $199.41. The stock is now traded at around $192.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 426 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 116.61%. The purchase prices were between $65.03 and $72.81, with an estimated average price of $69.09. The stock is now traded at around $76.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,686 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: W.P. Carey Inc (WPC)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $70.57 and $78.29, with an estimated average price of $74.65.Sold Out: ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF. The sale prices were between $85.84 and $92.96, with an estimated average price of $90.14.Sold Out: TransUnion (TRU)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in TransUnion. The sale prices were between $90 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $103.9.Sold Out: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Enbridge Inc. The sale prices were between $36.4 and $40.78, with an estimated average price of $38.63.Sold Out: (FLIR)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $56.47 and $60.37, with an estimated average price of $58.43.Sold Out: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38.Reduced: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in BlackRock Inc by 99.64%. The sale prices were between $753.96 and $887.42, with an estimated average price of $842.56. The stock is now traded at around $896.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.61%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 9,789 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 24.3%. The sale prices were between $107.27 and $109.59, with an estimated average price of $108.26. The stock is now traded at around $109.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.11%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 13,485 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Illumina Inc by 93.02%. The sale prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 53 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.2%. The sale prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $154.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 732 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Deere & Co (DE)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Deere & Co by 27.7%. The sale prices were between $328.38 and $394.22, with an estimated average price of $365.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 882 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Column Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Match Group Inc by 22.17%. The sale prices were between $136.81 and $164.27, with an estimated average price of $146.27. The stock is now traded at around $145.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Column Capital Advisors, LLC still held 3,416 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Column Capital Advisors, LLC. Also check out:
1. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Column Capital Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Column Capital Advisors, LLC keeps buying
Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):
- List of 52-Week Lows, 52-Week Highs
- List of 3-Year Lows, 3-Year Highs
- List of 5-Year Lows, 5-Year Highs
Please Login to leave a comment