Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc, Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 118 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 153,832 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,538 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 130,937 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88% First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 316,141 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,954 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.206200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $73.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8954.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 98,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 137.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 141.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $48.15.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.