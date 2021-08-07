Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Atlas Private Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF, FIRST TR EXCHANGE3, sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc, Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atlas Private Wealth Management. As of 2021Q2, Atlas Private Wealth Management owns 118 stocks with a total value of $162 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Atlas Private Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atlas+private+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Atlas Private Wealth Management
  1. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 153,832 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,538 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
  3. First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 130,937 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
  4. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 316,141 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,954 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF (SMOG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.206200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFEM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $73.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)

Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8954.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 98,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 137.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 141.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.

Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $48.15.

Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.

Sold Out: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.

Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.



Here is the complete portfolio of Atlas Private Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atlas Private Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atlas Private Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atlas Private Wealth Management keeps buying

Become a Premium Member to See This: (Free Trial):

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider