Atlas Private Wealth Management Buys SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF, VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF, iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF, Sells PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, FIRST TR EXCHANGE, Dollar Tree Inc

- New Purchases: SMOG, SMMV, HSCZ, RFEM, FCOM,
- Added Positions: SRLN, FIXD, FUMB, VFH, LMBS, ICE, VO, MSFT, BRK.B, EFG, JPM, DBEU, MUB, DBEF, HON, PEP, FB, ECL, DLR, TXN, IVV, VZ, MCD, LIN, BR, MS, MKC, PSX, FMHI, BDX, CB, VFC, HD, DEO, UPS, PG, ITW, PH, SCHW, SCZ, XOM, JNJ, MMC, RDS.B, FHLC, UNH, VRSK, DIS, SBUX, MA,
- Reduced Positions: MINT, HYLS, IVW, FPE, FMB, QQQ, CMG, FVD, RE, GLD, TRV, ADBE, CVS, FTEC, BA, USMV, ABBV, IJT, FDX, CSCO, CTAS, PM, RTX, IEFA, IJR, IJS, NKE, SDY, VIG, XLF,
- Sold Out: DLTR, DBJP, T, CBRL, KO, AUB, FAX, IAGG, AMGN, VEEV, INTC, GIM, IWD, IYK, NYF, ATVI, PFE, SLB, GOOG, EMLP, FBND, IAU, IJH, ITA, IWM, IWN, ABT, AMD, BAC, MDLZ, SWK, KMI, IWB, MMM, MRK, NEM, TSM, ANTM, DIA, FXY, XLI, ADP, DAL, ICLR, OTIS, ACWI, EFA, FTC, FXF, CVX, NEE, GIS, O, WPC, FNV, FTNT, ZTS, IHI, IWF, VB, VMBS, APD, BLL, CAT, CHD, ED, COST, DHR, DD, INTU, ISRG, LMT, MKTX, NFLX, ORCL, ROP, XPO, WPM, TD, UTHR, WDFC, WFC, ZBH, NVG, CHTR, FSK, NIO, IEMG, VEA, VHT, XLE, XLK, XLRE, APH, AIZ, BAX, BMY, VIAC, CP, C, DUK, LLY, EPD, HSY, IBM, TT, LNC, PTC, RSG, SRE, SKYW, OLED, YUM, NEA, NRK, AVXL, MPC, FBHS, DOW, DXJ, FEX, FXL, ITB, IWP, MDY, PDBC, PHO, SLV, VIS, VOE, VOO, BAM, BF.B, CMS, CCL, D, EVI, DRE, EMR, EQIX, EXPE, GE, GS, MTCH, KMB, MGM, MFC, MET, MCO, NVDA, NGG, NVS, NVAX, PAR, PBCT, RMBS, ROL, RCL, RDS.A, SIRI, SO, LUV, SPH, UL, UNP, VLO, VLY, VTR, WMT, WM, WY, WYNN, BGCP, HEI.A, VKQ, LULU, DG, FWONA, TWTR, NOMD, PYPL, BOMN, IR, NMRK, CHX, MRNA, DELL, CTVA, IAC, AGZ, FBT, FGD, FPX, IYR, PBE, RWR, SCHD, SMIN, SPLV, TIP, TOTL, VDC, VOX, VPU, XLV, XLY, XSLV, AB, IVZ, BCE, COF, LUMN, CL, VALE, OFC, CVA, DOV, EA, TGNA, HEI, HP, JCI, KGC, MMP, VTRS, NCR, NICE, NYMT, NOC, PPL, PEG, ATCO, TGP, UAL, VOD, WAB, WBA, WSO, TXMD, UAVS, VCV, PFO, RQI, NZF, BLE, CODI, HTGC, BTZ, DFS, TEL, MASI, TDC, MAIN, ULTA, PBA, TSLA, HASI, COTY, KODK, PAGP, KN, TSLX, CGC, VNOM, SYF, NVTA, BBU, BTU, CVNA, BHF, AGE, ALC, FVRR, CARR, RKT, AMLP, GLDM, IBB, MTUM, PFF, QUAL, RYT, SCHP, VNQ, VYM,
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 153,832 shares, 5.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.95%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 51,538 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.42%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 130,937 shares, 4.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.88%
- First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) - 316,141 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.47%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 1,954 shares, 2.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Low Carbon Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $135.64 and $162.39, with an estimated average price of $151.33. The stock is now traded at around $159.206200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 8,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.7 and $38.54, with an estimated average price of $37.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 30,856 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (HSCZ)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.57 and $36.55, with an estimated average price of $35.7. The stock is now traded at around $37.036500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 24,375 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE3 (RFEM)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE3. The purchase prices were between $70.91 and $76.04, with an estimated average price of $73.7. The stock is now traded at around $71.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 11,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM)
Atlas Private Wealth Management initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.24 and $54.92, with an estimated average price of $52.11. The stock is now traded at around $55.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,226 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 8954.03%. The purchase prices were between $45.07 and $46.12, with an estimated average price of $45.64. The stock is now traded at around $45.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 98,870 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 137.29%. The purchase prices were between $84.14 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $89.94. The stock is now traded at around $93.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 12,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc by 141.26%. The purchase prices were between $109.81 and $121.27, with an estimated average price of $115. The stock is now traded at around $120.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 9,105 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $289.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,455 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,560 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Atlas Private Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.56%. The purchase prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51. The stock is now traded at around $110.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 6,960 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $97.5 and $119.26, with an estimated average price of $108.73.Sold Out: Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DBJP)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Xtrackers MSCI Japan Hedged Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $45.99 and $49.42, with an estimated average price of $48.15.Sold Out: AT&T Inc (T)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $28.65 and $32.63, with an estimated average price of $30.11.Sold Out: Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (AUB)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. The sale prices were between $35.52 and $42.07, with an estimated average price of $39.23.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $52.51 and $56.24, with an estimated average price of $54.37.Sold Out: Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)
Atlas Private Wealth Management sold out a holding in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. The sale prices were between $144 and $178.01, with an estimated average price of $161.17.
