EVP & Pres, Eur, Mid-East, Afr of Boston Scientific Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric Francis Yves Thepaut (insider trades) sold 41,741 shares of BSX on 08/05/2021 at an average price of $44.14 a share. The total sale was $1.8 million.

