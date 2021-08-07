Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Raymond James Financial Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Qiagen NV, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Comerica Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc

- New Purchases: RJF, FB, ILMN, BRBR, HAYW, BG, HD, CVS, MAX, WFG, TRMR, BRFS, SMPL, PUBM, ET, VRRM, USB, MSP, TKNO, DE, CMCL, MMP, NVMI, HTOO, KRBN,
- Added Positions: PB, QGEN, RACE, WSO, ADBE, CERN, V, ICLR, LOW, MA, SIX, WEX, UNH, BECN, ADM, GPN, LIN, MSFT, GOOGL, FUL, IBP, UHS, XYL, NTR, MOS, ENB, NVDA, TXN, CLVT, VMC, IQV, INT, TMX, HUBG, BLL, FWRD, FSLR, DAR, PNR, EPD, CRL, JCI, OSW, AVGO, TWOU, ES, ELF, PRI, CROX, MMS, MEDP, SYK, JPM, WAL, TGT, ICE, ESI, SLAB, CI, C, KRNT, KLAC, AMN, PM, WHD, DAVA, URI, DLB, KAI, VMI, EL, WTFC, KEX, NI, NSC, STKL, ABBV, PCRX, SPSC, AIMC, GNTX, WMB, ZTS, SYNH, AON, CL, TMO,
- Reduced Positions: FND, GSHD, KEY, TSM, UNP, UPWK, ACCD, SPT, SLQT, EVBG, SITM, PHR, YETI, XOM, CVX, ROK, DCT, BAND, VCYT, CERT, EB, FRPT, HCAT, CHGG, AXNX, CSTL, GOCO, RDFN, SLP, BLFS, CDNA, PYPL, MTSI, NEP, CSCO, AVY, XEL, TLK, INGR, AMT, DTE, VZ, SRE, AY, TRP, WEC, DUK, INTU, TJX, AMGN,
- Sold Out: CMA, TREX, SEDG, SNPS, AAPL, CMI, PCAR, EVER, SWCH, HAE, PSNL, NKE, SSTI, BMY, BEP, TKR, EVH,
- Ferrari NV (RACE) - 399,650 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34%
- Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 1,546,520 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.44%
- Visa Inc (V) - 260,564 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07%
- Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 639,886 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 296,532 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 318,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 43,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 379,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 113,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 554,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,546,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $219.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 399,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $276.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 515.09%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $631.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 569,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11.Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.Reduced: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 67.6%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $119.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 99,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 66.47%. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 69,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: KeyCorp (KEY)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in KeyCorp by 69.13%. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 207,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 98.94%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Upwork Inc (UPWK)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Upwork Inc by 42.15%. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 234,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Accolade Inc (ACCD)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Accolade Inc by 53.15%. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 135,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.
