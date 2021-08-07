Logo
Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys Raymond James Financial Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Qiagen NV, Sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Comerica Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 07, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Premier Fund Managers Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Raymond James Financial Inc, Prosperity Bancshares Inc, Qiagen NV, Ferrari NV, Watsco Inc, sells Floor & Decor Holdings Inc, Comerica Inc, Goosehead Insurance Inc, Trex Co Inc, SolarEdge Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Premier Fund Managers Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Premier Fund Managers Ltd owns 219 stocks with a total value of $3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/premier+fund+managers+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Premier Fund Managers Ltd
  1. Ferrari NV (RACE) - 399,650 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.34%
  2. Qiagen NV (QGEN) - 1,546,520 shares, 2.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.44%
  3. Visa Inc (V) - 260,564 shares, 2.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.07%
  4. Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) - 639,886 shares, 2.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 296,532 shares, 1.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.42%
New Purchase: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Raymond James Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.56 and $136.64, with an estimated average price of $130.45. The stock is now traded at around $133.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 318,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Facebook Inc (FB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19. The stock is now traded at around $363.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 43,288 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Illumina Inc. The purchase prices were between $372.84 and $481.5, with an estimated average price of $413.01. The stock is now traded at around $497.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 27,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: BellRing Brands Inc (BRBR)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in BellRing Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.61 and $31.37, with an estimated average price of $27.2. The stock is now traded at around $29.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 320,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Hayward Holdings Inc (HAYW)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Hayward Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.18 and $26.02, with an estimated average price of $21.74. The stock is now traded at around $22.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 379,140 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Bunge Ltd (BG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd initiated holding in Bunge Ltd. The purchase prices were between $77.2 and $91.32, with an estimated average price of $84.31. The stock is now traded at around $76.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 113,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Prosperity Bancshares Inc (PB)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Prosperity Bancshares Inc by 150.93%. The purchase prices were between $69.86 and $77.29, with an estimated average price of $74.77. The stock is now traded at around $69.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 554,300 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Qiagen NV (QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Qiagen NV by 39.44%. The purchase prices were between $46.28 and $52.75, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 1,546,520 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Ferrari NV by 34.34%. The purchase prices were between $195.57 and $219.37, with an estimated average price of $208.55. The stock is now traded at around $219.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 399,650 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Watsco Inc by 65.16%. The purchase prices were between $260.75 and $305.43, with an estimated average price of $285.7. The stock is now traded at around $276.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 146,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 515.09%. The purchase prices were between $472.09 and $590.75, with an estimated average price of $514.21. The stock is now traded at around $631.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,211 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Cerner Corp (CERN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd added to a holding in Cerner Corp by 32.44%. The purchase prices were between $71.88 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $76.81. The stock is now traded at around $80.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 569,500 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Comerica Inc (CMA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Comerica Inc. The sale prices were between $67.3 and $79.65, with an estimated average price of $74.11.

Sold Out: Trex Co Inc (TREX)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Trex Co Inc. The sale prices were between $91.54 and $109.95, with an estimated average price of $100.67.

Sold Out: SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $204.01 and $290.14, with an estimated average price of $252.98.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $228.54 and $276.18, with an estimated average price of $253.72.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd sold out a holding in Cummins Inc. The sale prices were between $233 and $270.74, with an estimated average price of $255.84.

Reduced: Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc by 67.6%. The sale prices were between $94.74 and $114.73, with an estimated average price of $103.52. The stock is now traded at around $119.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.78%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 99,700 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Goosehead Insurance Inc (GSHD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc by 66.47%. The sale prices were between $82.02 and $127.93, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $124.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 69,680 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: KeyCorp (KEY)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in KeyCorp by 69.13%. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68. The stock is now traded at around $20.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.36%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 207,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 98.94%. The sale prices were between $108.21 and $124.8, with an estimated average price of $117.3. The stock is now traded at around $118.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 730 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Upwork Inc (UPWK)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Upwork Inc by 42.15%. The sale prices were between $37.99 and $59.25, with an estimated average price of $46.96. The stock is now traded at around $44.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 234,667 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Accolade Inc (ACCD)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd reduced to a holding in Accolade Inc by 53.15%. The sale prices were between $38.61 and $55, with an estimated average price of $48.53. The stock is now traded at around $48.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.27%. Premier Fund Managers Ltd still held 135,076 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Premier Fund Managers Ltd. Also check out:

1. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Premier Fund Managers Ltd keeps buying
