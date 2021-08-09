Innovent Announces the Establishment of the Scientific Advisory Board

PR Newswire

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, announces today the establishment of Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The SAB is to provide scientific advices to our research and clinical pipelines that fulfills the mission and vision of Innovent along with the global reach to benefit patients worldwide.

This SAB comes together with three world renowned scientists, including:

Professor Dr. Lewis L. Lanier , an American Cancer Society Professor and J. Michael Bishop MD Distinguished Professor and Chairman of Microbiology and Immunology at University of California San Francisco and Director of the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, and elected to the US National Academy of Sciences (2010), and the American Academy of Arts and Sciences (2011). Dr. Lanier serves the chairman of the SAB.



"I am thrilled to have these great scientists join us as the SAB, which marks an important milestone for Innovent while marching towards globalization," commented by Dr. Yong Jun Liu, President of Innovent Biologics. "The SAB members will bring the outstanding science to help us cultivating the innovative pipelines that we are aimed to deliver for the patients in need. I've had privilege to know them well during my past academic and industry career, and I am certainly looking forward to working with them together again on the great science."

About Innovent

Inspired by the spirit of "Start with Integrity, Succeed through Action," Innovent's mission is to develop, manufacture and commercialize high-quality biopharmaceutical products that are affordable to ordinary people. Established in 2011, Innovent is committed to developing, manufacturing and commercializing high-quality innovative medicines for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune, metabolic and other major diseases. On October 31, 2018, Innovent was listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited with the stock code: 01801.HK.

Since its inception, Innovent has developed a fully integrated multi-functional platform which includes R&D, CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls), clinical development and commercialization capabilities. Leveraging the platform, the company has built a robust pipeline of 25 valuable assets in the fields of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune disease and other major therapeutic areas, with 5 products – TYVYT® (sintilimab injection), BYVASDA® (bevacizumab biosimilar injection), SULINNO® (adalimumab biosimilar injection), HALPRYZA® (rituximab biosimilar injection) and Pemazyre® (pemigatinib oral inhibitor) – officially approved for marketing, 1 asset's NDA under NMPA review, sintilimab's Biologics License Application (BLA) acceptance in the U.S., 5 assets in Phase 3 or pivotal clinical trials, and an additional 14 molecules in clinical studies.

Innovent has built an international team with advanced talent in high-end biological drug development and commercialization, including many global experts. The company has also entered into strategic collaborations with Eli Lilly and Company, Adimab, Incyte, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Hanmi and other international partners. Innovent strives to work with many collaborators to help advance China's biopharmaceutical industry, improve drug availability and enhance the quality of the patients' lives. For more information, please visit: www.innoventbio.com.

