MaxCyte Signs Clinical and Commercial License with Sana Biotechnology

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Agreement represents MaxCyte's 14th strategic platform license (SPL)

Sana will use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform in conjunction with the development of its hypoimmune cell therapy programs

PR Newswire

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 9, 2021

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxCyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: MXCT) (LSE: MXCT, MXCN), a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies, today announced the signing of a clinical and commercial license with Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines.

Under the terms of the agreement, Sana Biotechnology obtains non-exclusive clinical and commercial rights to use MaxCyte's Flow Electroporation® technology and ExPERT™ platform. In return, MaxCyte is entitled to receive platform licensing fees and program-related milestone payments.

Doug Doerfler, President and CEO of MaxCyte, said: "We are delighted to support Sana's ex vivo cell therapy programs and recognize the potential of the company's novel hypoimmune cell platform to advance treatments for serious diseases. This agreement represents an important achievement for MaxCyte as we continue to expand the use of our next-generation technology platform to support the development of innovative treatments."

MaxCyte's ExPERT instrument portfolio represents the next generation of leading, clinically-validated, electroporation technology for complex and scalable cell engineering. By delivering high transfection efficiency, seamless scalability and enhanced functionality, the ExPERT platform delivers the high-end performance essential to enable the next wave of biological and cellular therapeutics.

About MaxCyte

MaxCyte is a leading provider of cell-engineering platform technologies to advance innovative cell-based research, development and potential commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. The Company's existing customer base ranges from large biopharmaceutical companies — including 20 of the top 25 pharmaceutical companies based on 2020 global revenue — to hundreds of biotechnology companies and academic translational centers. MaxCyte has granted 14 strategic platform licenses to commercial cell therapy developers that allow for more than 75 clinical programs. Founded in 1998, MaxCyte is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, US.

MaxCyte Contacts:




MaxCyte Inc.
Doug Doerfler, Chief Executive Officer
Amanda Murphy, Chief Financial Officer

+1 301-944-1660



Nominated Adviser and Joint Corporate Broker
Panmure Gordon
Emma Earl / Freddy Crossley
Corporate Broking
Rupert Dearden

+44 (0)20 7886 2500

Joint Corporate Broker
Numis Securities Limited
James Black / Duncan Monteith / Matthew O'Dowd

+44 (0)20 7260 1000



Joint Corporate Broker
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited
Healthcare Investment Banking
Nicholas Moore / Ben Maddison / Samira Essebiyea
Corporate Broking
Nick Adams

+44 (0)20 7710 7600



UK IR Adviser
Consilium Strategic Communications
Mary-Jane Elliott
Chris Welsh

+44 (0)203 709 5700
[email protected]

US IR Adviser
Gilmartin Group
David Deuchler, CFA

+1 415-937-5400
[email protected]



US Media Relations
Jamie Lacey-Moreira
PressComm PR, LLC

+1 410-299-3310
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LN68517&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maxcyte-signs-clinical-and-commercial-license-with-sana-biotechnology-301350765.html

SOURCE Maxcyte, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN68517&Transmission_Id=202108090200PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN68517&DateId=20210809
