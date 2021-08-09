MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Buys Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, Sells iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: PREF, BNDX, GNMA, IJJ, IJK, CRM, SHW, DFS,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, sells iShares Gold Trust, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owns 185 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 363,127 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.95% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 972,297 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 129,525 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.8% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 376,797 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 446,076 shares, 4.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.03 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $20.34. The stock is now traded at around $20.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 139,771 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Barclays GNMA Bond Fund. The purchase prices were between $49.95 and $50.34, with an estimated average price of $50.15. The stock is now traded at around $50.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 20,187 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.49 and $57.25, with an estimated average price of $56.92. The stock is now traded at around $57.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $76.97 and $83.27, with an estimated average price of $80.17. The stock is now traded at around $81.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,565 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.61 and $109.77, with an estimated average price of $106.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,855 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $210.54 and $246.26, with an estimated average price of $230.13. The stock is now traded at around $250.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 884 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC added to a holding in Viatris Inc by 21.79%. The purchase prices were between $12.97 and $16.15, with an estimated average price of $14.46. The stock is now traded at around $14.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 126,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $99.64 and $109.39, with an estimated average price of $105.51.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Caterpillar Inc. The sale prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $50.68 and $50.8, with an estimated average price of $50.74.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 54.16%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $33.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.22%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 763,340 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.8%. The sale prices were between $396.67 and $429.92, with an estimated average price of $417.66. The stock is now traded at around $444.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.13%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 129,525 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 39.75%. The sale prices were between $84 and $85.65, with an estimated average price of $84.88. The stock is now traded at around $86.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 183,527 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 43.79%. The sale prices were between $53.16 and $53.58, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 95,949 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.25%. The sale prices were between $31.2 and $31.32, with an estimated average price of $31.26. The stock is now traded at around $31.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 244,981 shares as of 2021-06-30.

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.55%. The sale prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $76.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.28%. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC still held 162,460 shares as of 2021-06-30.