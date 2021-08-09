Logo
FinVolution Group to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, August 23, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

-Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 23, 2021-

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2021

SHANGHAI, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results, on Monday, August 23, 2021, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 23, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 23, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

Canada (toll free):

1-855-669-9657

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until August 30, 2021, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

Canada (toll free):

1-855-669-9658

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10159520

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had over 125.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200- Ext 8601
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN68648&sd=2021-08-09 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-monday-august-23-2021-301350834.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN68648&Transmission_Id=202108090400PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN68648&DateId=20210809
