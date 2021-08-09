Logo
S&P Global Platts Launches Platts Dimensions Pro

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

Unified Digital Experience Helps Clients Seamlessly, Efficiently Assess Opportunities, Plan for Low-Carbon Future

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information, analytics, and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced the launch of Platts Dimensions Pro, representing the evolution of its suite of intuitive workflow tools delivering customers stimulating dynamic insights using technology to reduce operational friction. In addition to the web-enabled, mobile and intuitive cross-commodity portal, Platts Dimensions Pro includes offering customers content access through machine-to-machine delivery spanning multi-purpose APIs and data feeds, as well as optimized delivery through third-party channel partners and Microsoft Excel plug in.

Platts_Dimensions_Pro.jpg

The enhanced offering provides users with a seamless one-stop-shop experience across Platts benchmark price assessments, news and analytics insight spanning 13 commodities, including Energy Transition.

Priyanka John, Senior Director, Product Management and Digital Platforms, S&P Global Platts, said: "Through integrated technology and highly-interactive real-time functionality, Platts Dimensions Pro enables customers to access Platts unmatched pricing data, proprietary forecasts and contextual News. It provides new dimensions of insight and interconnectivity that helps customers address their challenges, as we execute on our vision to digitize the commodity markets of the future."

Enhanced offerings in Platts Dimensions Pro include:

  • Energy Transition: powered by proprietary insight, forecasts and modelling, tailored news and a range of innovative price assessments that bring price transparency to the commodity markets of the future. The Energy Transition service line includes an integrated suite spanning the fundamentals and signposts of the future of energy, enabling customers to understand, assess, test and identify opportunities and risks in the Energy Transition to a low-carbon economy. Recent enhancements:
    • Proprietary assessments: including Hydrogen and a suite of low carbon price assessments, such as the world's first global hydrogen assessments and voluntary carbon market assessments.
    • Drill-down capabilities: insights into alternative transportation, emissions, and hydrogen markets conveniently provided in one place - through topic pages that contain content and data from across our editorial, pricing, and analytics teams.
  • Faster Price Assessments: powered by Kensho AI, enabling customers to benefit from faster access to a growing number of Platts MOC price assessment data across Oil, Refined Products, LNG, Petrochemicals and Agriculture
  • Real-time Market Activity: including news, heards, and prices: updated in milliseconds on the dashboard without requiring a page refresh.
  • Advanced Charting: offering an array of interactive analytical capabilities and configurable graphic components for traders and trading analysts.
  • Customization: including personalized dashboards and watchlists that allow customers to customize views and access preferred content. Smart Search and notifications help users easily access news, market heards, commentary, rationales, and subscriber notes content using keyword/Boolean search.

Stan Guzik, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, S&P Global Platts, said: "Participants across the energy and commodity spectrum are planning for a low carbon future and their feedback has been integral to the development of Platts Dimensions Pro. We have sought to ensure that the powerful combination of Platts' market leading pricing and market insights in one intuitive service aligns to our customers' workflows across our full offering, including the mobile-friendly, web-based portal, machine-to-machine delivery and Excel Add-In."

For more information, visit Platts Dimensions Pro.

Media Contact:
Americas: Kathleen Tanzy, + 1 917-331-4607, [email protected]

About S&P Global Platts
At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better-informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for companies, governments and individuals to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit http://spglobal.com/platts.

S_and_P_Global_Platts.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY68114&sd=2021-08-09 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sp-global-platts-launches-platts-dimensions-pro-301350603.html

SOURCE S&P Global Platts

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY68114&Transmission_Id=202108090400PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY68114&DateId=20210809
