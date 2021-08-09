Logo
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 09, 2021
Article's Main Image

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) announced today that its executives will be speaking at the following investor conference:

  • UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovations Summit on August 11, 2021, Panel Discussion at 4:00 pm Eastern Time (1:00 pm Pacific Time)

The live webcasts can be accessed at the company’s investors page at investor.pacificbiosciences.com. The replays will be available for at least 30 days following the presentation.

About Pacific Biosciences

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. ( PACB) is empowering life scientists with highly accurate long-read sequencing. The company’s innovative instruments are based on Single Molecule, Real-Time (SMRT®) Sequencing technology, which delivers a comprehensive view of genomes, transcriptomes, and epigenomes, enabling access to the full spectrum of genetic variation in any organism. Cited in thousands of peer-reviewed publications, PacBio® sequencing systems are in use by scientists around the world to drive discovery in human biomedical research, plant and animal sciences, and microbiology. For more information please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
650.521.8450
[email protected]

Media:
Jen Carroll
858.449-8082
[email protected]


